Since the earliest days of cinema, war drama has been one of the most captivating, powerful, and visceral genres. The might of its punishing yet enthralling spectacle marries perfectly with poignant meditations on the human condition to deliver thought-provoking and astonishing stories, be they grueling depictions of combat or philosophical ponderings on morality. It is no coincidence that the rampant rise television drama has undergone throughout the 21st century as a prestige form of entertainment has correlated to the production of many incredible war series.

While such series as M*A*S*H and the Das Boot miniseries from the '80s offer ample proof that such feats were possible long before the turn of the new millennium, the war series of the 2000s still distinguish themselves with their breathtaking scope, arresting narratives, and their technical mastery. From WWII classics like Band of Brothers to explorations of ancient conflicts like Rome, the best war series of the 21st century stand among the greatest accomplishments the genre has ever seen on the screen.

10 'Masters of the Air' (2024)

Created by John Shiban and John Orloff

A complimentary series to past genre hits Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Masters of the Air perhaps loses the urgent, utterly arresting might of its two predecessors, but it remains an engrossing war series all the same. Featuring an impressive ensemble cast, it focuses on the 100th Bomb Group during WWII, following the pilots who conduct the devastating air raids and face tremendous peril in their duty, while also examining the bonds that develop between the men, and the relationships that blossom on the base.

The series undeniably has its faults, from its thin characterizations to its American sensationalism and even its occasionally shoddy CGI, but when it clicks into gear it delivers a magnificent presentation of the aerial battles of WWII. While it could have been better, Masters of the Air still thrives in the key areas it needs to in order to deliver a harrowing vision of war that audiences will remember for a long time.