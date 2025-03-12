Audiences can't get enough of the war genre these days. Some other genres are perhaps more profitable and praised, but this one always remains bright in the public eye. Today, war is one of the most popular genres of filmmaking, leading to some of the most influential and acclaimed movies in major motion picture history. There sure are a lot of great war stories to choose from when it comes to movies, but what about the ones from television?

The last several decades have seen plenty of great war shows. Most have captivated audiences, thrilling them or making them shed tears with their compelling stories that blend drama, action, and history all into one. If there's a decade full of these televised wonders, it would be the glorious 1980s. The '80s were a blast of creativity on the big and small screens, and it was a time when the war genre thrived in both forms of media. In honor of the genre and this thrilling time, here are the ten best '80s war shows.

10 'Mussolini: The Untold Story' (1985)

Created by William A. Graham

Image via NBC

First is Mussolini: The Untold Story, which aired on the NBC network in 1985. A detailed and fascinating biographical drama miniseries, it features the late Academy Award-winning actor George C. Scott giving a stupendous performance portraying tyrannical Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. Including a star-studded cast including Raul Julia, Virginia Madsen, Lee Grant, and Robert Downey Jr., this show offers a compelling insight into the rise and fall of the infamous leader from his early years in power to his ousting during World War II.

The plot is engaging, and the acting exceptional, especially from George C. Scott, who's no stranger to playing famous historical figures, having already won an Oscar for Patton. Critics were a bit mixed with this one upon release, claiming the show doesn't paint the full picture of who Mussolini was and his horrible crimes. Some viewers might be turned off by this one's attempts to make him look more sympathetic. But aside from its inaccuracies, Mussolini: The Untold Story is a pretty interesting miniseries that sheds light on an iconic WWII figure who surprisingly hasn't been brought up as much in movies.