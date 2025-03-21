Was there a better time to watch TV than in the 1990s? This decade was the era that saw some of the most defining and innovative television shows of all time. Seinfeld and Friends had us dying of laughter. The X-Files and Buffy the Vampire Slayer had us cheering. And ones like Twin Peaks ushered in a new age of unconventional storytelling that is still influencing other shows today. It was a time to witness magic on the small screen. Through it all, the war genre was on its way to becoming great.

Before hitting their stride with compelling stories in the early 2000s, the '90s saw remarkable war shows that greatly stood out. These shows are fascinating, featuring compelling stories that can be thrilling at times and educational. The ten below are some of the best war shows of the decade and are still great today. From period dramas to historical documentaries, these stood out from this time and are important to see for any of you war buffs out there.

10 'The Camomile Lawn' (1992)

Created by Glenn Wilhide and Sophie Balhetchet

Based on a 1984 novel by English author Mary Wesley, The Camomile Lawn is a British drama TV serial first broadcast in the UK in 1992. A moving tale about loss, love, and the lasting effects of conflict, it's a complex and fascinating story about a disorganized family at a seaside home in Cornwall, England, each affected in some way by World War II.

This show explores how family dynamics and relationships can be changed by the horror of war and its devastating outcomes. It's a reflective tale that follows a family through many stages in life and shows how each of them grew and changed as a result of being around this iconic period in history. Boasting a high viewership record and being nominated for the Best Drama Serial at the 1993 BAFTA Awards, The Camomile Lawn is truly an impressive war tale and one of the best that the '90s had to offer.