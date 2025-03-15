There are a lot of TV shows that have their roots in literature, and this comes from a wide variety of genres. Anything from fantasy to comedy to sci-fi can have literary origins, and tend to be a treat (or in some cases, a major disappointment) for readers or fans of the original author's work. Since these book adaptations cover all sorts of bases, one can assume that many war-themed TV shows are also based on books.

It doesn't matter whether these books are memoirs, novels, or non-fiction historical accounts, anything can serve as a decent piece of source material if a filmmaker is willing to commit to making it a reality. These are the best war TV shows based on books, which don't always do the original works justice, but which serve as binge-worthy eye candy, compelling drama, and thrilling adventures for audiences.

10 'Masters of the Air' (2024)

Based on 'Masters of the Air' (2007) by Donald L. Miller

The recently released Masters of the Air is a companion piece to one of the greatest war miniseries ever, Band of Brothers. The two share the same setting, being on Europe's Western Front, the difference is that the former takes audiences high above the turmoil on the ground below, on a journey through the iron skies of World War II. It might seem like things should be less intense way up there, but as the show proves, they aren't--they can be just as deadly as the ground below.

Like the series that came before it, Masters of the Air boasts an immense production value, which is sure to inspire awe in any viewer with its massive cinematic scale and stunning visual effects. It suffered a bit in that it sometimes sacrificed historical authenticity in favor of drama or action, but it doesn't do this to a point where it's ruined. Many people were disappointed because they expected more of what they saw in Band of Brothers, but in comparison to other TV shows, Masters of the Air soars high above the rest.