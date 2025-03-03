From modern war epics like Band of Brothers and The Pacific to historical dramas like Rome and Shōgun, the highlights of war television make up some of the finest series the medium has ever seen. Naturally, however, for every major hit series that has gone on to be a soaring success as well as a critical triumph, there have been plenty of series that delve into the heart of combat that have never received the plaudits they so thoroughly deserve.

Some of these underrated war series offer intricate detail in the daily life of a soldier, excelling with their nuance and precision as they dramatize real-life events. Others bring tremendous scope and gravitas to the conflicts they explore, delivering a viewing experience of supreme entertainment and grounded war intrigue. All of them stand among the most underappreciated and finest war series ever made.

10 'All the Light We Cannot See' (2023)

Developed by Steven Knight

Image via Netflix

Based on Anthony Doerr’s war novel of the same name, All the Light We Cannot See is a profoundly humane tale that explores the experiences of young people in the war-torn hell of WWII Europe. It follows Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti), a blind French teenager, and Werner (Louis Hofmann), a boy recruited to the German army where he becomes a specialist in detecting radio frequencies. As the war goes on, the two youths cross paths in their desperate efforts to survive the horrors around them.

The miniseries was mercilessly derided by critics, a factor that undeniably played a part in the Netflix release being so underseen, but general audiences were more welcoming of its story of humanity and heart amid one of the greatest atrocities mankind has ever seen. It is sometimes too safe and, as a result, makes a habit of stumbling into clichés, but All the Light We Cannot See remains a poignant and powerful war drama that should have been seen by more people.