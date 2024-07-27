One of the greatest powers that dramatic television has is the ability to shed a spotlight on topics that are otherwise deemed to be controversial, or potentially upsetting. War is by no means a subject that is easy to talk about, but it has certainly served as the basis for some truly incredible works of storytelling. Whether it's based on real events or taking place in a fictional universe, great dramatic shows have the length and dexterity to examine the ramifications of war.

Television often has the freedom to explore the minutiae of war in a manner that many great films about similar subjects were simply not able to. Showing a diversity of perspectives and exploring individual experiences often benefits shows that try to differentiate themselves. Here are the best war television dramas.

10 ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ (2023)

All The Light We Cannot See is a powerful examination of how it’s possible to find hope within a period of darkness and despair. Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel of the same name, Shawn Levy’s acclaimed Netflix miniseries examines the relationship between a deaf girl (Aria Mia Loberti) and her father (Mark Ruffalo) as they attempt to survive the perils of World War II. Although All The Light We Cannot See features a cast of mostly young performers, it certainly does not shy away from the most shocking and disturbing elements of the era.

All The Light We Cannot See is a gorgeous piece of filmmaking that features stunning cinematography that feels worthy of being projected in the cinema. Excellent production design, harrowing set pieces, and some very moving performances make for an excellent four episodes that do justice to the highly influential source material.

9 ‘The Underground Railroad’ (2020)

The Underground Railroad is an inventive mix of fantasy and nonfiction that sheds a spotlight on a real heroic movement during one of the most horrific periods in American history. Set amidst the American Civil War, the masterful Amazon Prime miniseries from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins imagines if the “Underground Railroad” that helped freed slaves escape to the Union states was a literal transportation network. Despite featuring fanciful reimaginings of historical moments, The Underground Railroad digs into just how cruel slavery is with horrific sequences set on southern plantations.

As with any of Jenkins’ projects, The Underground Railroad is a profound work of black art that celebrates its characters for their perseverance and compassion. While it may have been a difficult series to binge-watch, The Underground Railroad is such a moving achievement that it deserves the attention of any cinephile or history buff.

8 ‘Rome’ (2005-2007)

Rome was one of the earliest prestige genre projects from HBO, long before the network started funding highly budgeted programs like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and The Last of Us. Set during the most triumphant period in the history of the Roman Republic, Rome starts off with the reign of Emperor Augustus Caesar (Ciarin Hinds) and explores its historical events from the perspective of various soldiers, politicians, and citizens. Among the best characters is Ray Stevenson as Titus Pullo, a former criminal who becomes a hired sword through an amazing redemptive arc.

Rome featured incredible wartime sequences of medieval combat that dug into strategy and chivalrous swordplay much better than any epic film. It’s the rare historically grounded series that took the time to portray true events in an accurate way, yet never felt like a dull piece of homework.

7 ‘The Sympathizer’ (2024)

The Sympathizer is a much different examination of the fall of Saigon than what is traditionally seen in the media, as it opts to show the perspective of the North Vietnamese spies that were tasked with infiltrating various powerful institutions in the United States. Oldboy and The Handmaiden director Park Chan-wook uses clever non-linear storytelling techniques to create an inventive spy series that forces viewers to constantly reassess what they think they already know.

The Sympathizer tackles the legacy of media made about the Vietnam War, with one standout episode based entirely on the production of a fictional war film with many similarities to the Francis Ford Coppola classic Apocalypse Now. While it was sadly snubbed for significant recognition at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Robert Downey Jr.’s scene-stealing performance earned him a very well-deserved nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

6 ‘John Adams’ (2008)

John Adams was an HBO miniseries showered with love at the Emmys for its masterful depiction of the United States of America’s second president. Paul Giamatti leads the all-star cast of John Adams as the titular politician, theologian, and advocate who helped America achieve its freedom in the Revolutionary War, even when there was dissent within the Continental Congress. Showing the political machinations that went into the rebellious movement adds a different perspective to the story of America’s origin.

John Adams celebrates the heroism of America’s founding fathers but does not shy away from showing them as flawed men who made serious errors; it's hardly the sanitized, easily digestible depiction that was popularized by Hamilton. David Morse’s portrayal of George Washington and Tom Wilkinson’s role as Benjamin Franklin will force readers to never think about their historical textbooks the same way ever again.

5 ‘Generation Kill’ (2008)

Generation Kill is one of the few truly successful depictions of the Iraq War, as it reckons with the fallout of poorly laid out strategies and serious flaws in military leadership. The visceral war drama from The Wire creator David Simon examines the perspective of a journalist who joins a company of American soldiers on a desert mission, only to discover that the entire operation is a complicated mess with no clear parameters. Generation Kill is an absorbing, kinetic experience that immerses its viewers in a very difficult situation.

While its themes of genocide and ignorance are sadly more relevant than ever before, Generation Kill has an acidic sense of dark humor that differentiates itself from other war dramas. While it is only seven episodes in length, it's not an experience that anyone watching will forget after they complete it.

4 ‘Battlestar Galactica’ (2004-2009)

Battlestar Galactica is one of the greatest reboots in the history of science fiction because it leaned into the “hard” depiction of the genre through its authentic depiction of war. While the original series of the same name was an escapist work of fiction that essentially just ripped off Star Wars, the brilliant reboot of Battlestar Galactica examined how humanity could evolve into a highly militarized society where civil rights were often forgotten.

Although it was a series that still incorporated futuristic technology and some overt fantasy components, Battlestar Galactica touched on modern issues of torture, sleeper cells, occupation, and the depletion of resources, all of which felt particularly relevant in a post-9/11 world. Those expecting a more straightforward space opera adventure may have been surprised to find that Battlestar Galactica was far deeper, more honest, and better equipped to handle the subject of war than many of its ostensibly nonfiction counterparts.

3 ‘Andor’ (2022)

Andor was able to honor the political legacy of the Star Wars franchise by exploring how a rebel movement could emerge in the midst of a fascist dictatorship. Set before the events of the original trilogy, Tony Gilroy’s Emmy-nominated drama series follows the young outlaw Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he becomes a rebel spy and helps the ongoing Rebel Alliance movement thwart the efforts by the Galactic Empire to spread cruelty throughout the various star systems under their command.

Andor touches on mature themes of forced imprisonment, torture, political violence, and radical extremism in a series that is far more grounded than anything else in the saga. While the Star Wars shows on Disney+ have generally been rather disappointing, Andor is a mature series aimed at adults and possibly the best original story in the franchise since The Empire Strikes Back.

2 ‘The Pacific’ (2010)

The Pacific examines the conflict waged in the Eastern Asian countries during World War II and explores the experiences of different soldiers during a particularly brutal period of combat. While it is never a series that takes the experiences and sacrifices of these brave men for granted, The Pacific is hardly a nationalist celebration of extremist rhetoric; rather, it's a profound study on how war can only grow in escalation to the point that even those with high codes of ethics can begin to lose sight of their humanity.

The Pacific features some of the most harrowing action scenes ever captured on television and does not shy away from showing the consequences that the war had on civilians. Breakout performances from Joseph Mazzello, Rami Malek, and James Badge Dale make The Pacific one of the most emotional war shows ever made.

1 ‘Band of Brothers’ (2001)

Band of Brothers set the standard for what World War II shows should look like, as the ten-episode miniseries from producers Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg achieved a level of excellence only rivaled by their previous collaboration on the Oscar-winning 1998 classic Saving Private Ryan. The series features a vast ensemble of incredible actors and shows the experiences of the men in “Easy Company” from their initial stages in bootcamp to the end of the war in 1945.

Band of Brothers had the freedom to flesh out all of its major characters and depict some truly harrowing battles in which some soldiers lost any sense of hope. It’s an emotional, educational, and empowering tribute to veterans everywhere that was praised both for its strong historical accuracy and profound examination of how even the most challenging experiences can build a sense of brotherhood among soldiers.

