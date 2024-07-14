The Big Picture Warcraft failed to break even domestically, but was popular in China, prompting plans for more movies.

Duncan Jones aimed to delve deeper into the Horde-Alliance conflict and explore key character arcs.

Legendary's internal changes are among things that have stalled the Warcraft sequel, but potential interest remains.

Film adaptations of video games tend to be a mixed bag; for every Sonic the Hedgehog or Super Mario Bros. there's a Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li or Assassin's Creed. Duncan Jones' Warcraft falls somewhere in the middle. Based on the Blizzard Entertainment MMORPG of the same name, Warcraft chronicles the conflict between an army of Orcs and the human forces of Azeroth, with the story focusing on two characters in particular: orc chieftain Durotan (Toby Kebbell) and Anduin Lothar (Travis Fimmel), who commands the military forces of the Stormwind kingdom. Durotan is torn between loyalty to his people and his distrust of the warlock Gul'dan (Daniel Wu), while Lothar finds unlikely allies in half-orc Garona (Paula Patton) and fledgling sorcerer Khadgar (Ben Schnetzer).

Warcraft unfortunately failed to break even at the box office, and was also saddled with negative reviews. Most of the criticism focused on the story, as film critics felt that the characters weren't properly developed or that there was a lot of exposition thrown into the two-hour runtime (or both). Despite this, Jones revealed his plans for a sequel and even a potential trilogy, and another movie was in development in 2020. But what exactly happened to this potential sequel?

Duncan Jones Plans to Further Explore the Horde-Alliance War in a Warcraft Trilogy

Though Warcraft wasn't a huge hit domestically, it scored a major windfall in China, which was considered to be a major market at the time. It's no surprise that Jones was considering a sequel, to the point where he even expanded upon his plans when talking to a fan on social media. Jones planned to further explore the conflict between the Horde and the Alliance, with the Horde gaining the upper hand as they learned to forge armor. He also mentioned story arcs for Khadgar and Lothar. Khadgar finally proves himself to be a skilled magician in Warcraft's climax, holding his own against the Guardian Medivh (Ben Foster) - Medivh was corrupted by the dark Fel magic that Gul'dan used to teleport orcs into Azeroth. Lothar suffers the loss of his son Callan (Burkely Duffield) and his king Llane (Dominic Cooper); the latter bears even more weight due to the fact that Llane married Lothar's sister Taria (Ruth Negga).

The driving force of the Warcraft sequels would be the rise of the orc Go'el, who is Durotan's son. In the Warcraft games, Go'el renames himself "Thrall" and eventually becomes the leader of the Horde. He was able to do so with the help of orc warrior Orgim Doomhammer. Doomhammer, played by Rob Kazinsky, is convinced to turn against Durotan in the first Warcraft film, but regrets his choice and helps Durotan's wife Draka (Anna Galvin) escape from Gul'dan's forces. “This first film is about establishing the world, and showing Durotan helping his son escape a dying planet,” Jones said following a Warcraft screening in 2017. “So to me the idea over the course of three films would be for Thrall to fulfill that vision of Durotan to create a new homeland for the Orcs."

Major Changes at Legendary Seemed To Have Stalled the Warcraft Franchise

The biggest update to the Warcraft sequel came in 2020, when Daniel Ritchman revealed on his Patreon that Legendary was working on developing another Warcraft film. Details were scarce, including whether Jones would return, but this proved that there was some life left in the franchise. It also came at a time when the consensus was turning around on video game movies. Sonic the Hedgehog set major records at the box office, while shows like Castlevania were receiving critical acclaim and fan approval. A new Warcraft movie could have potentially had a warmer reception, but ever since the initial announcement, no further news has come from Legendary.

A large part of that is due to multiple changes at Legendary, including executives leaving and new deals being struck. Warcraft was part of a deal the studio made with Universal to distribute its film projects, but that deal eventually ended and led to Legendary re-teaming with Warner Bros. However, that deal soon went sour when Warner Bros. announced day and date releases for its entire slate of 2021 films, which almost prompted legal action from Legendary. Though Legendary is now partnered up with Sony, this constant turnover in the past few years might explain why the Warcraft sequel hasn't manifested yet.

Blizzard Would Consider More Warcraft Movies

One person who is open to more Warcraft films is franchise director John Hight. In a recent interview with IGN, Hight stated that while Blizzard would mainly stick to games, he was open to more Warcraft films provided the right people were in charge:

"[It would] certainly be interesting. We make games and I think that games will always be our core, and so Warcraft will be centered around that. I don't want to fall into the trap of 'I will be a filmmaker now.' I think leave that to the folks that really know what they're doing... So I think finding those partnerships is the right approach."

Hight's comments come at a time when the video game adaptation is bigger than ever, both on the silver screen and on the small. If a director comes along who can translate the best elements of the Warcraft saga to the screen, and also deliver some strong character work, then there's a possibility that a Warcraft film could enjoy a second life at the box office. Hight recently left Blizzard in June, meaning that the developer might have a different approach to film adaptations of its work. For now, Warcraft remains a single film.

Warcraft is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

