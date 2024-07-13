The Big Picture Warcraft, based on the popular video game, is finding success on Netflix after initially flopping at the box office in 2016.

The film boasts top-notch visual effects by Industrial Light & Magic and practical elements by Weta Workshop.

Warcraft may have been ahead of its time, arriving just before the recent wave of successful video game adaptations.

The video game adaptation Warcraft has been thriving on Netflix, hitting the top ten movies on the platform. The film was initially announced in 2006, but it wasn't released until 2016, and when it was, it failed to meet box office expectations, not even breaking-even, despite success overseas. Now, audience members who missed the film at its release are giving it a chance on Netflix. The film arrived on the streaming platform on July 1 and occupied a spot in the top ten movies for more than a week.

The film is based on the video game franchise of the same name, and it tells the story of the world of Azeroth dealing with an invading force of orc warriors from another world. It was directed by Duncan Jones, who had previously directed the films Moon and Source Code, and its cast included Vikings star Travis Fimmel, Toby Kebbell, Paula Patton, and more. The film went all-out on presenting its fantasy world, recruiting Industrial Light & Magic to work on the visual effects, including motion-capture of pivotal orc characters. The practical elements of the movie were handled by none other than Weta Workshop, the special effects and prop company behind The Lord of the Rings and other iconic films.

Was 'Warcraft' Ahead of Its Time?

There have been many video game adaptations over the years, but only recently have they begun to see significant success. One of the highest-earning movies of 2023 was The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed well over $1 billion worldwide. Paramount Pictures continues to see success with its Sonic the Hedgehog films, the first of which arrived in 2020, and at the time of its release in 2019, Detective Pikachu was the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. Next month will see the release of Borderlands, another video game-based film with an all-star cast.

Warcraft arrived just before the video game movie explosion, and in that sense, it could have been slightly ahead of its time. The film had a passionate filmmaker invested in the source material, a talented cast, and a big budget behind it, but was unable to see the success of movies that would come after it. Not only is the film more accessible on streaming, but today's audiences are more willing to give video game movies a chance.

Warcraft is now available to watch on Netflix.

