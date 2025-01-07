Travis Fimmel garnered some major praise at the end of 2024 for his performance in Dune: Prophecy, the sci-fi spin-off series set 10,000 years before Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies. However, nearly 10 years ago, he starred in a critically panned video game adaptation that has made a triumphant return to streaming charts. Fimmel features alongside Paula Patton and Dominic Cooper in Warcraft, the 2016 fantasy epic that earned scores of 29% from critics and 76% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the film’s poor critical reception, it grossed over $430 million worldwide against a $160 million budget, and it recently premiered on Max where it has climbed into the top 10, currently at #7 at the time of writing.

Charles Leavitt and Duncan Jones wrote the script for Warcraft, which is based on the popular game World of Warcraft, and Jones also directed the film. Leavitt made his screenwriting debut in 1996 on The Sunchaser, the crime thriller starring Woody Harrelson, and he also directed Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Connelly in Blood Diamond, the 2006 political thriller that’s not currently on streaming. He wrote In the Heart of the Sea, the tragic sea adventure starring Chris Hemsworth, Cillian Murphy, and Tom Holland that recently found streaming success on Netflix. As for Jones, he most recently helmed Mute, the 2018 cyber-thriller starring Alexander Skarsgård and Paul Rudd, and he also worked with Sam Rockwell in 2011 on Moon, the psychological space thriller that also stars Dominique McElligot. Jones will next direct Rogue Trooper, the animated sci-fi project starring Hayley Atwell.

What Else Is Popular on Max?

A wave of 2024 movies premiered on Max recently and quickly rose to the top of the charts, led by Juror #2, the final film from Clint Eastwood that stars Nicholas Hoult and J.K. Simmons. Joker: Folie á Deux has also been hanging around the Max top 10, along with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a tale of two very different box office stories. Gerard Butler’s Den of Thieves has also climbed to #3 on Max with the anticipation of the sequel, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, coming this week. Ben Affleck’s The Accountant is also in the Max top 10, with a sequel on the way.

Warcraft stars Travis Fimmel and Dominic Cooper, and was written and directed by Duncan Jones.

