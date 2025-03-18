There are plenty of ways for someone to pay tribute to a special connection or experience. Some folks simply write about it in a journal or diary, while others might share pictures on their socials. But, everyone knows that if you want to get a permanent reminder of a unique moment in time, the best way is with some needles and ink. The beauty of a tattoo is that it can symbolize so much or so little, just depending on whose body it appears on. In the case of the cast behind Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s Warfare, it will forever mark the momentous occasion when a group of young actors worked together to bring the harrowing real-life story of a team of military professionals to the big screen.

During a special screening of the high-octane film, which was followed by a Q&A that featured the creatives and cast members at which Collider’s Aidan Kelley was in attendance, one of the film’s stars, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, opened up about the inseparable bond that he formed with his fellow actors. The unexplainable bond was felt so deeply by each member of the ensemble, that they made it permanent, with Woon-A-Tai explaining:

“I really built a brotherhood with these guys in a very small span of a few months. Other times I felt that same feeling, and it’s been years working on that project, but this was only like three months. And we got matching tattoos which really should show you what our love for each other is.”

The Tattoos Are a Nod To ‘Warfare’

Image via A24

As one would expect, the matching ink in question holds a direct link to the movie, in which the Reservation Dogs alum appears opposite an ensemble that includes Charles Melton (May December), Will Poulter (Death of a Unicorn), Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Joseph Quinn (A Quiet Place: Day One), and more. Giving the audience a description of the hidden artwork, Woon-A-Tai added,

“So our tattoo — ‘Call On Me.’ It’s in the beginning of the film — ‘Call On Me’ — it’s very symbolic. I got it right under my underwear. I think I’m never going to do a sex scene, so it’s fine [Laughs] I’ll be able to hide it right there.”

Anyone who saw Garland’s 2024 war-centered drama, Civil War, will have a solid idea of just how intense things will get when Warfare comes to cinemas on April 11.