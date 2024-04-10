The Big Picture The talented cast of Noah Centineo, Michael Gandolfini, and others are set to bring the mysterious story of Warfare to life.

Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza, co-directors, previously worked together on Civil War, now team up for their upcoming project.

Details of the plot for Warfare remain a secret, as Garland enjoys surprising audiences with his unique storytelling on the big screen.

Alex Garland has been busy creating the polarizing narrative of Civil War, but the filmmaker is already lining up an impressive cast for his next feature, Warfare. According to Deadline, Noah Centineo, Michael Gandolfini, Henrique Zaga, Evan Holtzman, Taylor John Smith and Adain Bradley have joined the cast of the upcoming project, which will be produced through A24. Garland will be co-directing alongside Ray Mendoza, the filmmaker who previously worked on titles such as The Warfighters and Live to Tell. The duo co-wrote the screenplay for Warfare after working together in Civil War, setting the stage for them to combine their talents once again in the upcoming film.

Details surrounding the plot of Warfare remain under wraps, but fans of Alex Garland's work should be used to the secrecy at this point. The director who previously brought films such as Annihilation and Ex Machina to life enjoys keeping the secrets of his movies to himself, until it's time for audiences from all over the world to enjoy his work on the big screen. Time will tell if the plot of Warfare and its themes will be connected to their previous work, but in the meantime, Garland and Mendoza are gearing up to make their next feature a reality.

Before being cast in Warfare, Noah Centineo became famous for portraying the dashing Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and all the sequels to the adaptation that made their way to Netflix over the years. The actor was recently seen as Dylan in Dream Scenario, the comedy about a man who can appear in other people's dreams. And before Michael Gandolfini was selected to star in Warfare, he appeared as Howard Bloom in this year's Bob Marley: One Love, the movie that celebrated the music and life of the iconic artist.

The Talented Cast of 'Warfare'

The new additions to the cast of Warfare are ready to bring the mysterious story to life, as they join the previously announced stars who will be seen in Garland and Mendoza's next project. Before he can become one of the world's favorite heroes in The Fantastic Four, Joseph Quinn will portray an undisclosed role in the upcoming A24 release. Warfare will also feature Kit Connor, who has won the audience's heart with his portrayal of Nick Nelson in Heartstopper, the adaptation that follows the relationship between two teenagers and how it affects the people closest to them.

A release date hasn't been set for Warfare. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.