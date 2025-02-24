Moviegoers will experience the art of war this April in the upcoming film Warfare. Written and directed by Civil War director Alex Garland in collaboration with Ray Mendoza, Warfare takes viewers into an Iraqi war zone in 2006. The film boasts a robust cast of talented actors who play soldiers in a platoon of American Navy SEALs. Warfare distributor A24 released new posters for all the cast members, showcasing them as their respective characters. The film opens in theaters nationwide on April 11. Below is the official film description previewing the events in the film, whose trailer promises an adrenaline-filled experience.

Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Meet the 'Warfare' Cast and Characters