The tagline of Warfare, the latest film from Civil War filmmaker Alex Garland and co-directed by real-life veteran Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza, reads as "Everything is based on memory." That's because Warfare isn't your average adaptation of a true story. Instead of being adapted page-by-page from a book, the newest A24 feature is based almost entirely on first-hand accounts from actual U.S. veterans, including Mendoza himself.

The Iraq War will always be remembered as one of the bloodiest conflicts in modern history, with guerrilla warfare turning any quiet moment into a deafeningly loud one. Much like Civil War, Warfare doesn't necessarily aim to explain, justify, or condemn the origins of these wartime conflicts. Instead, the film aims to depict a combat scenario as accurately as humanly possible, which Warfare succeeds in doing in more ways than one.

What Is 'Warfare' About?