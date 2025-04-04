Writer-director Alex Garland has always had a hit-or-miss relationship with both critics and audiences. His horror film Men infamously received a D+ CinemaScore from opening day crowds, signaling a severe dislike. The movie did, however, impress a section of critics. Garland’s latest film, Warfare, isn’t as divisive. He directed the movie with Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza, and would be hoping that it repeats the success that he saw with last year’s dystopian thriller Civil War. Warfare is off to a strong start, having earned the best Rotten Tomatoes score of Garland’s career.

The movie currently holds a 93% approval rating on the aggregator website, which is superior to the 92% score earned by his 2014 science-fiction film Ex Machina, the 88% score held by his 2018 sci-fi film Annihilation, and the 81% that Civil War seems to have settled at. Among Garland’s other acclaimed projects are the ones that he served as a writer on — 28 Days Later (87%), 28 Weeks Later (72%), Sunshine (76%), and Never Let Me Go (71%). Warfare’s consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads, “Narratively cut to the bone and geared up with superb filmmaking craft, Warfare evokes the primal terror of combat with unnerving power.”

In his review, Collider’s Aidan Kelley wrote that the movie “succeeds in doing in more ways than one,” and declared it to be “one of the best films of 2025 so far, successfully capturing the grim, brutal, and unpredictable nature of warfare that only a handful of feature films truly have.” Garland broke out as a writer around two decades ago, and has now established himself as a bit of a visionary filmmaker. Civil War, which happened to be distributor A24’s big bid to level up, earned over $100 million worldwide.

'Warfare' Stars Some of the Most Acclaimed Male Actors of Their Generation