Alex Garland’s Civil War took the world by storm in 2024 on its way to becoming the second-highest-grossing A24 movie ever, behind only Everything Everywhere All at Once. His next directorial outing comes in Warfare, which is set to be released on April 11, almost exactly one year after Civil War hit theaters everywhere. Now just over one month away from release, A24 has debuted a new sneak peek at Warfare, showing both Garland and his co-director Ray Mendoza’s process for bringing the film to life with realism that provides entertainment but also pays homage to the troops on which its story is based. Garland’s Warfare co-writer and director, Mendoza, is a real Iraq War veteran, and the story is based on his real experiences in 2006.

After Garland assembled a star-studded cast for Civil War, led by Spider-Man veteran Kirsten Dunst and Alien: Romulus star Cailee Spaeny, it should come as no surprise that Warfare is led by yet another talented ensemble. Joseph Quinn takes on one of the lead roles of Sam in Warfare, and this comes mere months before the Stranger Things veteran makes his MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Also starring alongside Quinn is Noah Centineo, who could recently be seen in The Recruit on Netflix, and Cosmo Jarvis, who made headlines last year thanks to his performance in Shōgun. Heartstopper breakout Kit Conner has also been set for a role in Warfare, along with Will Poulter, who is famous for his roles in We’re the Millers and The Maze Runner, but also for recently playing Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

2024 Was a Big Year for A24

Civil War may have been the only A24 film of 2024 to crack the studio’s top 10 highest-grossing movies, but three other movies to debut made it into the top 15. The first was Babygirl, the erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman that grossed $27 million domestically to become the 12th highest-grossing A24 movie ever, and the second was Heretic, the Hugh Grant-led horror film that also earned $27 million to take the #13 spot. We Live in Time, the tragic romance drama starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, finished with $24 million domestically and is now the 15th-highest-grossing A24 movie of all time.

Warfare fights into theaters next month on April 11. Check out the new sneak peek at the film above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage.