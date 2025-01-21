Hot on the heels of his 2024 PTSD-inducing feature, Civil War, filmmaker Alex Garland will soon be at it again, as his upcoming project, Warfare, has set a date for its theatrical release. Audiences can expect what will undoubtedly be a loud, gruesome, and brutal movie set around the Iraq war, to march into cinemas on April 11. With Civil War arriving in cinemas on April 26, 2024, the new title sets the director up for having dropped two movies within one of Earth’s rotations around the sun. On the other side of things, Garland adds his name as the writer and producer behind Danny Boyle’s highly-anticipated follow-up 28 Years Later, marking yet another project to come from 2025.

While Civil War followed a ragtag group of photojournalists led by Kirsten Dunst’s Lee Smith as they attempted to snap the fall of the United States, Warfare will lean on more of a true background for its story. Taking audiences to the frontlines of the hotly debated Iraq war, the film will follow a team of American Navy SEALs who have posted up inside a civilian family’s home to keep an eye on the progression of US troops through enemy territory. From inside the walls and outside on the streets, the men will be forced to stick together, fight to survive, and help the fallen cross-over as peacefully as possible.

The Impressive Faces Behind ‘Warfare’

Close

We already know that Garland writes and directs a good film, but Warfare has the added bonus of including first-hand accounts from co-director and scribe, Ray Mendoza: a real-life military veteran who served his country during the Iraq War. The film also features an incredible lineup of talent that will undoubtedly hold the hard-hitting and emotional storyline together, with a call sheet that includes the likes of D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), Will Poulter (Midsommar), Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Cosmo Jarvis (Shōgun), Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Joseph Quinn (Gladiator II), Charles Melton (May December), Finn Bennett (Black Doves), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Taylor John Smith (Where the Crawdads Sing), Henrique Zaga (Queer), Adain Bradley (Tarot) and Evan Holtzman (Civil War).

The shell-shocking title marks the latest pairing between Garland and indie studio A24, following the arrival of 2022’s Men and 2014’s Ex Machina. As far as its competition goes, Warfare will be up against Universal and Blumhouse’s The Drop, Angel Studios’ King of Kings and 20th Century Studios’ The Amateur, all of which will also open on April 11.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Warfare. Garland's previous feature, Civil War, is currently streaming on Max.