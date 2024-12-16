Director Alex Garland’s last film Civil War had mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. But that hasn’t stopped the filmmaker from dishing out another war-based movie. The first trailer for his upcoming feature, Warfare, which he co-wrote and co-directed with Ray Mendoza is out and it’ll give you chills. The film is based on real-life events and is set in the backdrop of the Iraq War in the year 2006.

The trailer sets up the premise of the film with a bunch of Navy SEALs stationed in the enemy zone as they look for evacuation the attack begins. The clip is very thrilling and seems right of someone’s memory – a bit fazed, and full of unseen terrors. The best part about the clip is the fact that it focuses on human emotions more than the technicalities of how they are going to get out. Full of blood and smoke, the trailer is very exciting for genre fans and casual onlookers, alike.

What’s ‘Warfare’ About?

While the plot details are kept under wraps, the movie takes inspiration from Mendoza’s real life, given he’s an Iraq War veteran, which provides the trailer a distinct, almost personal tone from the rest of the war-based movies we’ve seen recently. The movie embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, who are overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. It’s billed as a “visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare.” Given the co-directors’ penchant for storytelling, fans can rest assured that Warfare will provide a different perspective which is “based on the memory of the people who lived it.”

Warfare serves as Mendoza and Garland's second collaboration, following Garland's latest film, Civil War, for which Mendoza served as the military supervisor. Further elevating the feature with their on-screen talents is an ensemble cast. The movie has a long list of familiar faces like Will Poulter (The Chronicles of Narnia), Heartstopper star Kit Connor, To All The Boys I Loved breakout Noah Centineo, and MCU’s Human Torch Joseph Quinn along with Riverdale fame Charles Melton. Also rounding off the cast are Reservation Dogs star D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Shōgun’s Cosmo Jarvis, True Detective: Night Country's Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Evan Holtzman, and Henrique Zaga.

While no release date has been revealed Warfare will drop sometime in 2025. You can check out the new trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.