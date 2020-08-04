‘Warframe: Heart of Deimos’ Expansion Introduces a New Cronenbergian Nightmare
In case you missed word out of Tennocon 2020, a new expansion is coming to Digital Extremes’ free-to-play epic, Warframe. And a new open-world experience is coming with it, a super-creepy environment that adds an extra fleshy wrinkle or two to what’s already a rather body-horror-positive game. Heart of Deimos, the game’s third open-world expansion, arrives this August 25th, and the Devs have plenty of intel available for gamers to gear up and get prepared.
Over at the game’s site, linked above, you can learn more about the “grotesque landscape teeming with Infested creatures” through which you’ll pilot your Necramech — a new enemy faction whose technology you can co-opt — in order to “learn the truth behind Deimos’ dark inhabitants, the Entrati, and come face-to-face with the horrifying origins of the Infestation.” Sounds fun, yeah? Additionally, you’ll learn more about the new ability customization system, Helminth Chrysalis; the new community-designed warframe, Xaku; a streamlined experience for new players to the game; and much more!
Check out the gameplay demo from Tennocon 2020 here:
We can’t wait for you to experience everything Heart of Deimos has to offer. Coming to ALL platforms on August 25!
There is a sinister mystery lying underneath Deimos, hiding from even the Entrati and the Infestation that has overtaken the entire moon.
– Explore a new open world; a hauntingly-beautiful landscape festering with Infested enemies, the dark Entrati and sights unseen in ever-changing underground cave networks.
– Harness the power of the Void with the Community-designed Xaku, the second Warframe to be designed by you, the Tenno!
– Customize your Warframe like never before with the Helminth Chrysalis system. Feed the Helminth a Warframe to absorb a signature Ability and transfer it to another Warframe.
0:02:29 – Loid and Otak
0:06:38 – Entering the Landscape
0:12:10 – Boneblade encounter
0:14:40 – Riding the Velocipod
0:17:55 – Meeting Mother
0:25: 30 – Bounty Acquisition
0:26:50 – Riding and Shooting
0:30:09 – Necramech Battle
0:31:26 – Sun Worm and Necramech
Here’s the previously released teaser for Heart of Deimos:
The beating heart of Deimos grows louder.
- 'Mulan' Heading to Disney+ for a Hefty Extra Fee This September
- 'The Matrix's Lilly Wachowski Explains the Inherent Transness and Queerness of the Film
- ‘Avatar’ Sequels: Crabsuit Concept Art Reveals James Cameron’s New Underwater Vehicle
- 'Stargirl' Star Brec Bassinger on Getting a Season 2 and the Show's Most Challenging Fights
- 'Snowpiercer' Star Sheila Vand Hints Zarah Might Not Be a Typical Ally in Season 2