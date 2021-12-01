Digital Extremes announced earlier in November that they would be releasing The New War, their next big cinematic expansion for Warframe in December. In a recent live stream the studio behind the popular online action game has released a new CGI trailer along with confirming that the expansion will be arriving on all platforms on December 15.

Announced at the most recent and final developer stream of the year, Digital Extremes put the release date of what they are calling their "largest cinematic expansion yet" in stone. The upcoming expansion will be bringing a lot of new content to the award winning game, including new playable characters Kahl-175, the Grineer trooper; Veso, a Corpus Tech; and Teshin, a skilled Dax soldier. It will also include a new Warframe known as Caliban, The Sentient Warframe, a new cinematic Quest, and an updated Arsenal with new Customizations, Weapons and Accessories. The story will see players traveling to 16 planets with three Open Worlds as they aim to stop the returning veterans of the Old War from waging a new one.

The brand new "Discover Your Power Within" trailer that accompanied the announcement of the release date was created by Blur Studios, the team behind the cutscenes seen in Halo 2 Anniversary found in Halo: The Master Chief Collection with other projects from them including producing the Netflix series, Love, Death, and Robots. It shows off a character being put into a titular Warframe and fighting against a platoon of the Lotus alongside other Warframes.

Image via Digital Extremes

"Warframe’s story is everything to us. The New War is the experience players have wanted since the quest title was first revealed at TennoCon 2018," Digital Extremes creative director Steve Sinclair said. "This moment is the culmination of years of experimentation in game development and feeding the beast that is Warframe." Sinclair continued by saying, "our community has given us everything to let us continue the story that is both ours and theirs—Warframe is a shared experience. With the launch of The New War, players will have a definitive Warframe experience at their fingertips, and it sets the stage for Warframe’s continued growth. We’ve only just begun."

Warframe: The New War is set to release on December 15. You can watch the official cinematic trailer and read the official description for Digital Extremes' upcoming expansion down below.

Fight on the frontlines in every corner of the Origin System in a thrilling storyline of exploration and discovery. Unite opposing forces and test your mettle against the full mustered force of the Sentients, a legion of adaptable, self-replicating drones capable of untold destruction. You must stop them, Tenno, and reckon with the Lotus, or all you have fought to protect will fall to ruin.

