Between leaving both The Witcher and his role as Superman in the last few months, Henry Cavill is certainly having an interesting year - but the strangeness of his story seems to only be ramping up with a new adaptation of the classic tabletop game Warhammer 40,000 on the horizon. But what is Warhammer? It's a freaking doozy, but if Cavill and company play their cards right, it could very well be the next big thing on TV.

What Is Warhammer 40,000?

Image via Games Workshop

Warhammer 40,000 is a game that first released back in September 1987. In the years since, there have been numerous different takes on the original Warhammer formula, but the core gameplay is still intact. It's a game in which players move soldiers and vehicles across battlefields to take down enemy players. Don't get the idea that this is just some other board game. If there's anything accessible to compare it to, one might find similarities for Warhammer in something like Risk, just jacked up on steroids and made mad by cosmic terrors on the battlefield. That's right, Warhammer isn't just about humans going out there to fight these bombastic battles. While playing this game, you'll also find elves, orcs, supernatural, and alien creatures running amok among human soldiers. Machine guns, swords, laser weapons, and even a staff called the Crozius Arcanum are but a few of the weapons that you'll find mowing down armies on a tabletop battle. Does this sound nuts? Yes, because it is. The thought that a property this out there is being brought to the screen by a studio as big as Amazon is simultaneously ridiculously cool and also slightly troubling.

Henry Cavill's Connection to Warhammer 40,000

Image Via Warner Bros.

2022 has seen the beloved genre actor's career go left, right, up, down, and sideways. Over the last few months, Henry Cavill has left his spot in the lead role of Netflix's The Witcher series as Geralt of Rivia with the promise of returning to the DC universe as Superman. This announcement came in October in the form of a post credits scene at the tail end of Black Adam with fans singing songs of victory. This all turned on its head when, a few short weeks later, James Gunn was brought in as CEO of DC Studios. Gunn took immediate action with this new role and wiped the movie slate clean, effectively getting rid of everyone and everything that audiences have come to know in the last decade, including Cavill as Superman. So... what now? Well, it seems as though the man likes to act fast, as his next project is already lined up - this Amazon-backed TV adaptation of the classic tabletop wargame Warhammer 40,000.

Let's Be Optimistic!

With the money that Amazon has to back up a Warhammer TV series, the potential is endless. I mean, this is the same studio that just brought us The Rings of Power. No, the tabletop game adaptation will not have Jeff Bezos' entire paycheck behind it quite like his personally approved Lord of the Rings show did, but hey, Amazon is a massive start. It's not like the series is getting greenlit at the Syfy channel (which, hey, would bring a fun, low budget, B-movie charm), this thing is going to have a decent chunk of change funding it. Amazon's genre based TV shows almost all have a high production value, so it doesn't seem as though this will be where the company starts phoning in their big budget projects. This is already a huge start.

Why a Warhammer 40,000 TV Show Is a Risk

Image via Netflix

A potential downside to a studio this big developing a Warhammer 40,000 TV show is the dreaded potential watering down of the property's unique characteristics. Again, Warhammer is nuts. Dystopian military space operas aren't quite for everyone, this isn't Star Wars or even Dune. If they want to do it properly, Warhammer 40,000 will have to be a big leap of faith for Amazon. If mishandled, this could be the classic case of studio executives attempting to make what appears to be an inaccessible property, accessible. Nothing would be more disappointing than seeing this super niche series of games turned into a bland, gutless version of itself, produced for the masses to digest at ease. That being said, in the age of streaming, niche is incredibly valuable for a corporation. Amazon knows that if they do this right, they'll have the loyalty of this game's entire fanbase. Best not to toy with the fans. The biggest fan that they cannot toy with in particular is the very one spearheading the entire project - Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill Is This Warhammer 40,000 Show's Biggest Asset

Image via Netflix

This new Warhammer 40,000 show is being developed alongside one of the industry's biggest genre names - Henry Cavill. As stated before, Henry Cavill has played both Superman and Geralt of Rivia. Not only that, he's played Napoleon Solo from The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes films, and the villanous August Walker from Mission Impossible: Fallout. Henry Cavill is not just an actor that's filled the boots of a big franchise or two, the man consistently takes on roles in series that he admires. After the tough double whammy of leaving The Witcher, then losing his role as Superman in the DC Universe, it's hard to imagine that Cavill would just phone this new Amazon series in. It's largely understood that most of, if not all of, his chips are in this basket. Cavill isn't only starring in the show, he's executive producing it, so this is absolutely his baby. Any fans that were worried about Amazon potentially watering down this show have an almost definite guarantee that the extravagancies of the Warhammer world will stay intact upon hitting the super streamer.

What Audiences Can Expect From Henry Cavill's Warhammer 40,000 Show

So if Warhammer can be as wacky as Henry Cavill and the fans want, what might less familiar audiences need to expect? Well, this series comes from a plethora of influences. Game creator Rick Priestley has cited a laundry list of fantastic influences on his creation. Some of the more obvious sci-fi and fantasy titles that one might expect did in fact inspire Warhammer, namely Lord of the Rings and Dune. Seeing as Warhammer combines both fantasy and hard sci-fi, fans of both of these inspirational properties might be able to place a safe bet on Amazon's new series. The writings of H.P. Lovecraft also greatly informed many of the games' darker aspects, specifically its more abstract alien corners. While Cavill's adaptation will likely have the large scope and spectacular feel of both Lord of the Rings and Dune, a fat dash of Lovecraftian horror into the mix surely will make Warhammer scarily stand out from its contemporaries. The combination of these influences might not sound exactly like the most approachable final product, but there was a point in time where a series of Lord of the Rings movies sounded like a crazy idea. Let's embrace the whack and get wild with Warhammer. How could this not be fun?

Henry Cavill has had a rough year, there's no doubt about it. The guy left a hit Netflix series with the promise of returning as the most popular superhero in history... only for that rug to get pulled out from under him. The quick announcement of this new television series shortly after the news of Cavill's departure as Superman is absolutely a greater statement than "here's a new show coming to Amazon". With a fan like Henry Cavill helping steer the ship, this will be a Warhammer 40,000 show first and foremost and a Cavill show second, but that's how it sound be. The guy is going to do anything and everything that he can to adapt these games correctly, doing so in a way that not only pleases fans, but also brings on new crowds. Since the game first released, there have been several novels, video games, and a CG-animated movie all finding their own ways to construct a concise narrative in the Warhammer universe, who's to say that Henry Cavill and co. won't be able to do just the same? These games are nuts, but almost every big franchise property that went on to become the "next big thing" probably seemed a bit strange at some point. Jump on the Warhammer train now, it's about to be a fun ride!