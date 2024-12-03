Following the success of Fallout, Amazon Prime is ready to debut its next epic video game adaptation. According to GamesRadar+, Secret Level, from creator Tim Miller, will focus on many different IPs including Warhammer, the RPG-inspired video game set in a sci-fi world full of Emperors, orcs, and armies. Fans may be particularly excited by this property because it was previously revealed that The Witcher’s Henry Cavill is spearheading a version of his own. As with The Witcher, Cavill is a massive fan of the game and wanted an adaptation to be done right. This new series is animated, however, and is not connected with Cavill’s work. But according to executive producer Dave Wilson, that shouldn’t stop any future collaboration. He told GamesRadar+:

"Whatever Henry is doing and whatever plans we may have, all we really want to do is raise that franchise up a little higher if we can. If we can be complementary to whatever we're doing together, that would be amazing. The truth is there are so many stories to tell in Warhammer that even if there were 10 people trying to tell there would be enough for everybody."

Video game adaptations are currently in a renaissance after so many years of disappointing fare. Miller's new initiative has the potential to open the world of Warhammer to an entirely new market and fans who have never been exposed to it before.

Amazon Prime Is Winning With Video Game Adaptations

Warhammer is the type of franchise that attracts all types of fans. Heavily influenced by the world of Frank Herbert’s Dune, the game originated as a tabletop game before it segued into the video game sphere. It also takes heavily from J.R.R. Tolkien’s world of Lord of the Rings which is always a crowd pleaser. Wilson brings passion to the project as he is a fan just like everyone else, he said:

"I will say, we've been close with Games Workshop for years and I'm a massive Warhammer fan. We did an episode of 40k 20 years ago to the year at Blur [Studios], and it was one of my favorite and proudest moments of my time with Blur. I've been itching to get back to 40k for those two decades.”

Passion is the exact sort of element that video game adaptations need. Adaptations of any kind need fans of the source material, otherwise they ring false. The Last of Us and Fallout feel so nuanced and fleshed out because their showrunners were experts at the source material. If Secret Level gets the same treatment when it premieres, it will follow suit in popularity.

Secret Level will premiere on December 10 on Prime Video.