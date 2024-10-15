The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub speaks with creator and EP Tim Miller for his new Prime Video animated series Secret Level ahead of New York Comic Con.

Like his acclaimed Netflix series, Love, Death & Robots, Secret Level is an anthology series of original short stories that live within the beloved worlds of popular and future video games.

During their conversation, Miller's discusses the video games fans will see, including Pac-Man and Warhammer 40,000, collaborating with video game companies, what to expect from the series, his hopes for a Season 2, and more.

One of Prime Video's New York Comic Con panels will be dedicated to filmmaker and animator Tim Miller's (Deadpool) upcoming series Secret Level. Miller, who serves as creator and executive producer, along with EP and supervising director Dave Wilson, are bringing some exciting updates and brand-new footage from their innovative new series, which celebrates their passion for video games with a collection of 15 stunning shorts.

For fans of Love, Death & Robots, Secret Level brings the same mind-blowing animation, but it ties original short stories into beloved games, from Pac-Man (which Miller says will be the most controversial piece of the anthology series) to hard R episodes that showcase Warhammer 40,000. Other IPs that make up the show's unforgettable episodes include beloved PlayStation characters, Dungeons & Dragons, Mega Man, and so much more.

During their conversation, Miller walks us through the idea behind Secret Level, how it was inspired by his collaboration with directors like David Fincher for Love, Death & Robots, and what it was like finding IPs to include and companies to collaborate with. Find out which episodes Miller can't wait for viewers to see and why, which companies were his "white whales," how a Jack London short inspired one of the episodes, and why Pac-Man is so "polarizing." He discusses reuniting with Warhammer, R-rated shorts, what he'd like to see in Season 3, and shares an update on Love, Death & Robots Season 4. You can read the full conversation below.

Creating a Community for Collaboration on 'Secret Level'

"Anybody can have a good idea; the hard part is getting it made."

COLLIDER: How did this project happen?

TIM MILLER: Blur Studio has been desirous of moving into content creation for a while now, and Love, Death & Robots was our first move into the arena and we loved it. It was really great. So, what is that next big thing? There are a lot of different options, but because we're lazy, it seemed the low-hanging fruit would be to take our relationships to the video game animation space, because that's what Blur does, and the trust that we built over those years of working with different game IPs, and essentially do Love, Death & Video Games, which seems pretty simple. It was literally me going, “Hey, I have an idea. What about Love, Death, & Video Games?” Everybody goes, “That would be fucking cool.”

I saw this great interview with Steve Jobs, who said something about, “It's easy to have an idea, but to actually turn that idea into a real product, that's where it's really difficult.” Anybody can have a good idea; the hard part is getting it made. And that was true in this case. The hard part is trying to get everybody into a structure that is fair and seems like it would be mutually beneficial to a streamer, to the IP holders for the games, to the developers for the games and to Blur, and to all the animation companies that we have established this community of who are usually our competitors but are, in fact, our friends, and how to make it work for everybody and let them do something great.

Love, Death & Robots is you and David Fincher. Was Fincher mad that it's just you getting credit for this? I'm joking around.

MILLER: [Laughs] No, he didn't care. Honestly, we talked to everybody at the beginning of this process about the show. It could have gone to Netflix, or it could have gone to Amazon, HBO, anybody, but Amazon was willing to give us a home and invest in us as creators. This is part of our first-look deal there where there's more behind it, so it was cool. There were some doubters, but the people whose opinion I value most, the minute I said, “Love, Death & Video Games,” they said, “I’m in.” One person said, “I'll buy it.” That was the end of my pitch, and it was, “I'll buy it.”

How They Chose the Video Games to Include in 'Secret Level'

You have 15 short films in this season. How did you decide which would be the IP that you used in these episodes? Did you almost go for other things or was it also, “Who will give us permission?”

MILLER: Both. We definitely had a focused group of games that we all wanted for a variety of reasons. They’d be all the reasons that you would pick, too. There are the ones that we're excited about because we played them as kids; there are the ones we're excited about because we've seen information about them and they're coming out and we're excited to play them; or there are ones that are huge games and we know there would be a huge fan base to follow them. There are a lot of reasons why one could be in, and some of those reasons may be applied to several, but they could all be for a variety of reasons. Then you get to the dance, and you have to dance with the girls who are willing to step out on the floor with you, right? We always knew that it would be a mix because a lot of the people who would be most interested in this would be people that had a game that they were willing to sell and they wanted to advertise the fact that they had a new game. So, we always knew it would be a mix of big name content that was existing, but also wanted to extend that reach to new games that are coming out.

The one thing that I think is important is that we added Indian nostalgia games because I think it's important that the show have something for the whole gaming community. I mean, fuck, I would like it to include board games. Any kind of gaming would be interesting to me because I think it's all the same thing. The medium is less, I think, a defining factor than just the fact that it's a communal activity where people get together and play — not always communal, but you know what I mean.

If you get to do more episodes, if this is a hit, could you pursue something from the Atari 2600 or the ColecoVision or in television, like old-school games, or are the rights too complicated?

MILLER: They are complicated. We went after a game that belonged to a company that had been sold to a company that had been sold to a company that aggregated it under, and it was in deep inside somebody's vault. Even when you call them up and say, “Look, you don't have to do anything but give us permission to make the game. There's no downside for you,” sometimes just the inertia of the legal process of granting somebody the rights was enough to kill it for some people, shockingly. I think that'll be less of an issue in future seasons because people will see what it is, but you have to put yourself in the mindset of me going, “Imagine a show and it's about games, and it'll be on a streaming service.” It's a little harder for some people who aren't us to imagine.

Did you go after Rockstar, or were they just like, “Yeah, no?”

MILLER: There are a couple of those white whales, and Rockstar was one — GTA, obviously, but Red Dead Redemption. Another one was Valve. We tried really hard. I would kill to have Team Fortress or Half-Life in the mix. We actually talked to Valve, but again, it's hard to put it on people's agenda when they have to participate with us in a variety of ways. Everybody's busy. Most of the games that are in there now are people we've worked with before and they know us, and they believe me when I say this is gonna be fucking awesome. It's a little harder when you get into the world of people who haven't worked with us before, and it’s some dude on Zoom saying, “This is gonna be cool. Trust me.”

Why 15 episodes? Why not 12 or 10 or 18? How did you end up with that number?

MILLER: It was gonna be 18 to be honest, which was the number that Secret Level was at the beginning. Then this show took so long to come together, more time than I thought, then we had a pandemic in the middle of production, and costs just got a little higher than we thought. So, we had to sacrifice a few five-minute episodes on the altar of financial responsibility. That's all.

When Will We See 'Secret Level' Season 2?

Say it's a hit, and you get picked up to do more episodes, is it gonna be two or three years to get more episodes out? What did you learn with Love, Death & Robots that tells you the infrastructure of making this?

MILLER: Ultimately, I think it's important to get the show on a yearly cadence, but I also want to have things underneath the Secret Level umbrella where we can do other things that are not necessarily on this big long timeline of a giant show. There are a variety of reasons why I think that's important, but I think two years is a long time to wait for new content.

I agree.

MILLER: But it also takes a while to make these kinds of things, and 15 minutes is not inconsiderable. With Love, Death & Robots, it's the same thing. It takes time for a smaller boutique company to finish 15 minutes of high quality animation, but there are ways to do that. Once you get the first one done, if we're successful… Normally, nobody is willing to say start Season 2 before they know how Season 1 did, in the usual course of events. Amazon has a little more faith in us than that, but also a year is not enough time. You can't have it come out, wait for a few months for a green light for the next one, and then have something out nine months later that's 15 minutes long. It's just not possible.

So, in the fullness of time, what we hope for is enough faith so that we can be working on Season 3 while we're finishing Season 2 because you know it's gonna be successful. The more we work on the show, the more ways I feel like we can expand the game linear media synergy in interesting ways.

After the trailer comes out, there's all this positive buzz online. Did you all of a sudden have other video game companies calling you once they saw what it was, saying, “Oh, now I understand. What can we do?”

MILLER: Yeah, we had a few. The incoming calls, which we honestly hadn't had any, surprisingly, the incoming calls were all from people we hadn't spoken to or companies that we hadn't worked with before. We did have a few people we had spoken to about the series early on and decided not to be in it. A lot of them were like, “We'd like to get in and hold our place in line for Season 2 right now.” So, it was good. It was good to see the excitement.

But we're also hitting a really shitty time in the industry in general which hurts all of our partners on the vendor side and all of the IP partners, too. I went to Unreal Fest last week, and I was surprised that Tim Sweeney talked about it up on stage. It is a contraction period for whatever reason. I don't pretend to understand the economics, but it's just a tough time for people, and it's hard for game companies to say, “Yeah, we're laying off people, and we're gonna spend millions of dollars on an animated short.”

That does make a lot of sense. I hadn't thought about all that.

How Long Are the Episodes in 'Secret Level'?