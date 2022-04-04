Variety is reporting that Bernard Cornwell’s historical fiction trilogy, Warlord Chronicles, is getting adapted into a series by the same team behind HBO’s His Dark Materials adaptation! The trilogy serves as a retelling of Arthurian legends. The series will begin with a ten-part adaptation of the first novel in the trilogy The Winter King.

The trilogy, which was originally published in the 1990s, is set in 5th century Britain when the land was being brutally fought over by warring tribes. The story follows Arthur Pendragon as he goes from an outcast to a legendary warrior, through the eyes of one of his followers. The characters and plots of the trilogy are inspired by the classic Arthurian legends but are re-worked to create a new and exciting story.

Cornwell is an author who is widely regarded and well known for his expansive career writing in the historical fiction genre. The Warlord Chronicles is just the latest of his works to get the adaptation treatment. His series Sharpe, which followed the career of a British soldier mainly in the Napoleonic Wars, was adapted into a series of the same name starring Sean Bean. Additionally, the BBC/Netflix series The Last Kingdom was an adaptation of his novel series The Saxon Stories, about the Saxon’s fight against the invading Danes.

The series is being adapted for the screen by Kate Brooke (A Discovery Of Witches) and Ed Whitmore (Manhunt), with Otto Bathurst serving as lead director. Bathurst's previous works include episodes of His Dark Materials, Peaky Blinders, and every episode of the currently airing Halo series.

The Warlord Chronicles series will be coming from Bad Wolf, the production company behind the recent His Dark Materials adaptation. This series will actually be the company's first major production since getting acquired by Sony Pictures Television. Bad Wolf will be producing the series in association with Bathurst’s production company One Big Picture.

Bad Wolf was started by Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner, after years of working together as BBC executives making shows like Doctor Who and Da Vinci’s Demons. Since starting Bad Wolf they have made shows like The Night Of and A Discovery of Witches and will be co-producing the upcoming era of Doctor Who.

It is important to note that the Warlord Chronicles was previously announced to be set for an adaptation at the network Epix, but according to Variety’s report, that is no longer the case.

The series is expected to begin filming in Wales and the West Country sometime this year. No cast has been announced to be attached. Stay tuned at Collider for the latest updates on Warlord Chronicles!

