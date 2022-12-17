People enjoy the thrill of a good scare, which is why zombie horror has remained popular to this day. The genre has continued to thrive, and the entertainment industry has seen a slew of zombie-inspired movies, ranging from horror-thrillers to comedies and dramas. In 2013, however, Warm Bodies gave the genre a rework by combining romance, drama, and thriller all at the same time. To mark its tenth anniversary, Lionsgate is bringing the Jonathan Levine-directed film to 4K Ultra HD Steelbook on February 7, 2023, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Based on Isaac Marion's novel of the same name, the film tells the story of an "unlikely romance" between a beautiful teenage girl (Teresa Palmer), and a delicate and handsome undead creature. Following a zombie outbreak, R (Nicholas Hoult), an unusual zombie locates a survivor, Julie, and protects her from zombie threats. R stands out from the other zombies in Julie's eyes, and as the two form a unique bond in their struggle for existence, R gradually begins to become more human. Together, they found out that other zombies can change too as their highly improbable romance changes the world for the better.

Serving as a real treat to fans of the zombie genre and Warm Bodies alike, the zombie romantic-comedy film will be receiving a brand-new physical release this February, featuring package designs by artist Matt Ryan Tobin. The re-release will also include some special features, such as "R&J," "A Little Less Dead," "Extreme Zombie Makeover," "A Wreck in Progress," "Bustin' Caps," and "Beware the Boneys," in addition to Levine's audio commentary alongside Hoult and Palmer's.

Warm Bodies is a contemporary "Romeo and Juliet" love story about human connection. Although it is not a traditional zombie film that others are accustomed to, Warm Bodies stands out for its uniqueness, all while providing the same thrill that other zombie movies gave. The 2013 film is a genre-bending love story "about a boy who loves a girl...for more than just her body." Upon release, the film was met with positive reviews from critics and audiences. Besides Hoult and Palmer, other cast members also include Rob Corddry, Dave Franco, Analeigh Tipton, Cory Hardrict, and John Malkovich.

If you missed Warm Bodies in theaters or simply want to revisit R and Julie's love story, you'll have a chance to rewatch Warm Bodies with its 4K Ultra Steelbook release on February 7, 2023. The upcoming steelbook release retails for $27.99. It is also available to purchase on Best Buy.

Check out the trailer for Warm Bodies below: