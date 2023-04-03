This Tuesday, Warner Bros. is going to reach a landmark anniversary. The world-famous studio is celebrating 100 years of existence and, in order to commemorate this milestone, Warner Bros. Discovery is launching a slate of products, content, and experiences for fans that have stuck with the studio all over the world. The celebratory releases include toys, apparel, collectibles, concerts and more.

The WB shop will feature items displaying the evolution of the WB logo, showcasing how the golden shield changed over the course of a century. The Mashup Series will also show the evolution of character design over the years, especially the Looney Tunes, who have been with the studio across most of its journey. But you’ll also be able to purchase apparel, mugs, and Funkos from other cartoon franchises like Tom & Jerry, Scooby Doo, and others.

In an official statement, President of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Pam Lifford shared her excitement for the WB centennial and revealed what the celebratory items will focus on:

“We are thrilled to be part of Warner Bros.' storied legacy and to bring these commemorative products and experiences to our fans around the world. From our beloved franchises to a century of storytelling, this is an incredible opportunity for us to honor the past and build the future of Warner Bros. and bring these characters and stories to life in new and engaging ways. Our anniversary offerings will keep coming all year long so that our fans can be a part of Warner Bros.’ history and celebrate their fandom wherever they are.”

How Is Warner Bros. Celebrating 100 Years?

The Warner Bros. Classics will be celebrated with the Golden Era collection, which features some items that are absolute must-haves for cinema fans. The WB Shop has Dorothy’s (Judy Garland) ruby shoes from The Wizard of Oz, a satin and minimalist Casablanca poster, a yellow brick road sculpture, and more.

Recent Warner Bros. franchises are also contemplated. The studio teamed up with Funko, McFarlane Toys, Theory11, Nalebe, and Loungefly in order to bring clothing items, collectibles, figures, and more from established IPs like Harry Potter, DC superheroes, and Friends. The WB centennial will also extend to theme park celebrations that include live concerts, rides, immersive experiences, and tours.

Blu-ray and DVD collectors can look forward to brand-new editions of several Warner Bros. classics like Duck Dodgers, Superman (five-film collection), Cool Hand Luke, The Maltese Falcon, Rebel Without a Cause, Rio Bravo, Enter the Dragon, The Exorcist, and a slate of bundle collections that are yet to be announced.

The 100-year celebrations of Warner Bros. Discovery will extend throughout the year, with full details available here. That’s all, folks!