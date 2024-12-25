After a 2024 full of ups (Dune: Part Two and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and downs (Joker: Folie à Deux), Warner Bros is hoping to find success with their stacked lineup of 2025 movies. From the official launch of the new and rebooted DC Universe to the return of some major franchises, it's looking to be an eventful 12 months for the studio.

'Companion'

January 31, 2025

Director: Drew Hancock Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend

From the "unhinged creators" of Barbarian comes a different type of love story: Companion. Not much of the plot is known, even with its release date just a little over a month away, but the teaser trailer shows the unhinged Josh (Jack Quaid) torturing his helpless girlfriend Iris (Sophie Thatcher). However, something seems different about Iris, something that brings a spark to the eye.

'Sinners'

March 7, 2025

Director: Ryan Coogler Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, and Delroy Lindo

After introducing Wakanda to the MCU in Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and continuing the legacy of Rocky Bolboa and Apollo Creed in Creed, director Ryan Coogler reunites with his frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan for the original vampiric action movie Sinners. Jordan takes on a dual role as a pair of twin brothers who return to their hometown looking for a fresh start, only to realize that a supernatural evil is waiting for them.

'The Alto Knights'

March 21, 2025

Director: Barry Levinson Cast: Robert De Niro, Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Katherine Narducci, Michael Rispoli, Michael Adler, Ed Amatrudo, Joe Bacino, Anthony J. Gallo, Wallace Langham, Louis Mustillo, Frank Piccirillo, Matt Servitto, and Robert Uricola

Academy Award winner Robert De Niro (Goodfellas) returns to the mob genre once again for The Alto Knights. Directed by Academy Award winner Barry Levinson (Rain Man), the film has De Niro taking on a dual role as dueling mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. Debra Messing (Will & Grace) and Cosmo Jarvis (Shogun) co-star.

'A Minecraft Movie'

April 4, 2025

Director: Jared Hess Cast: Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, with Jennifer Coolidge

The blocky world of the ever-popular video game Minecraft comes to life in A Minecraft Movie. Directed by Academy Award nominee Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite), the film follows four misfits, Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) accidentally stumbling upon a portal the Overworld, an alternate cubic dimension where they encounter the legendary crafter, Steve (Jack Black).

'Mickey 17'

April 18, 2025

Director: Bong Joon Ho Cast: Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, with Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo

Five years after winning Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay for his satirical thriller Parasite, Bong Joon Ho returns to the big screen with his sci-fi dark comedy Mickey 17. Based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton, the film follows the hapless Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) whose job consists of dying, again and again, and being resurrected through the use of cloning technologies. There's just one rule: two clones can't exist at the same time, which is exactly what happens after Mickey is left behind on a failed assignment.

'Final Destination: Bloodlines'

May 16, 2025

Directors: Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein Cast: Tony Todd, Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, Tinpo Lee

14 years after the release of Final Destination 5, the horror franchise returns with Final Destination: Bloodlines. Indie directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein (Freaks) are making the jump to studio filmmaking with the movie, which will see the return of the late Tony Todd as William Bludworth, in one of his final on-screen roles.

'F1'

June 27, 2025

Director: Joseph Kosinski Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, Samson Kayo

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is going from the skies to the racetrack in the long-awaited Formula One movie, F1. Academy Award winner Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) stars as Sonny Hayes, an aging racer who is called in to come out of retirement to mentor the young racing prodigy, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

'Superman'

July 11, 2025

Director: James Gunn Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell

Superman is arguably the biggest movie from any studio arriving in 2025 and marks the first film in James Gunn and Peter Safran's much-anticipated DCU. David Corenswet (Twisters) is donning the red cape and tights as the iconic superhero from Planet Krypton as he navigates a world that is already full of superheroes. The movie will also feature Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (Juror No. 2) as Lex Luthor.

'The Battle of Baktan Cross'

August 8, 2025

Image via Shutterstock

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti, Alana Haim, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Benicio del Toro

Academy Award-nominated director Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood) has assembled what is rumored to be his biggest movie to date, in The Battle of Baktan Cross. The big-budget movie will mark the auteur's long-awaited first collaboration with Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant), who leads a star-studded cast that also includes Academy Award winner Sean Penn (Mystic River) and Regina Hall (Girls Trip).

'The Conjuring: Last Rites'

September 5, 2025

Director: Michael Chaves Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ben Hardy, Judy Warren

The ninth and final installment in The Conjuring Universe sees the return of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson). The previous three mainline films in the franchise all depicted real-life case files from the Warren family, and it's safe to assume that The Conjuring: Last Rites will as well. What the case file will be has yet to be revealed. Michael Chaves, who directed the previous two installments, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun 2, will return to direct.

'The Bride!'

September 26, 2025

Close

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal Cast: Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, and Jake Gyllenhaal

2025 will see the release of two different Frankenstein movies, one of which is The Bride!, the second feature from Academy Award-nominated actress-turned-filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter). The movie, which is rumored to have some musical elements to it, will be a retelling of the classic Bride of Frankenstein story, with Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley (Women Talking) playing the title role and Academy Award winner Christian Bale (The Dark Knight) playing her groom.

'Animal Friends'

October 10, 2025

Image via Peter Atencio

Director: Peter Atencio Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Addison Rae, Dan Levy, Lil Rel Howery, Ellie Bamber

In the vein of R-rated comedies such as Ted, Strays, and Sausage Party, comes the live-action-animated R-rated romp Animal Friends. No word on the movie's plot other than Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool & Wolverine) and Jason Momoa will apparently be voicing the titular duo, while TikTok star-turned-actress Addison Rae (Thanksgiving) will be playing one of the human leads. Peter Atencio (Keanu) directs the movie.

'Mortal Kombat 2'

October 24, 2025

Image via Warner Bros.

Director: Simon McQuoid Cast: Lewis Tan, Karl Urban, Jessica McNamee, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada, Josh Lawson, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Max Huang, Martyn Ford, Desmond Chiam, and Damon Herriman

A sequel to the surprise hit of 2021, will see the return of Lewis Tan's Cole Young, the descendant of the legendary warrior Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), as he enters the legendary fighting tournament only known as Mortal Kombat. Karl Urban (The Boys) joins the film, playing the fan-favorite character Johnny Cage. Simon McQuoid returns to direct.

Warner Bros. currently does not have any other movies slated for release dates in 2025 after October, but that will surely change. It's currently rumored that the studio has an untitled new film from Academy Award winner Alejandro González Iñárritu starring Tom Cruise prepped for the awards season. There have also been rumors that Zach Cregger's supernatural horror epic, Weapons, starring Josh Brolin, will be moved from its early 2026 release date to a late 2025 release.