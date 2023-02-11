2023 marks the 100th anniversary of Warner Brothers. Even though it's only February, the famous movie studio has made a lot of exciting announcements that have made film fans very happy. Particularly if you’re a physical media collector. Many of the studio's vast catalog of classics like The Exorcist and Superman II are coming to 4K Blu-ray for the first time this year. And now WB has announced their new 100 Years of Warner Bros: Volume 4 Blu-ray set which focuses on the horror, thriller, and sci-fi genres.

The 25 films included in the box set are King Kong, Children of the Damned, The Exorcist, The Shining, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Interview with a Vampire, Seven, The Conjuring, Annabelle, and It. The set will also come with sci-fi classics like Blade Runner: The Final Cut, The Matrix, Inception, Gravity, and Dune. However, if that wasn't enough their thrillers like The Maltese Falcon, The Green Mile, A Clockwork Orange, Goodfellas, and The Shawshank Redemption will have you on the edge of your seat. The box set will come in this huge hardback book style packaging with each page covering a different film. Now this is only a Blu-ray set, but it also comes with a digital code for each film, and it's a great way to own all these classics if you don’t already have them in your collection.

Warner Brothers’ Genre Legacy

While WB’s mostly known today as the home for DC and Harry Potter, they have one of the richest libraries in cinematic history. When it comes to horror they have one of the biggest franchises in the Nightmare on Elm Street which dominated the 80s for New Line Cinemas. In the modern lens, The Conjuring franchise has had the same effect on moviegoers for the last haunting decade. Also, Stephen King has had a major presence in the WB library with masterpieces like The Shining and It.

Image via New Line Cinema

RELATED: 'Chucky' Season 2 Sets Blu-Ray and DVD Release Date

However, King’s work doesn’t only exist in the horror space, the author’s IP also represents what WB’s best at. Adapting killer source material. Green Mile and Shawshank Redemption are two of the best films of the last 30 years. When you put those films next to other genre gems like Blade Runner, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Full Metal Jacket, no one arguably has a more diverse filmography than WB. That’s why it's great the WB is still heavily investing in physical media and continues to preserve their history. In an age of streaming services and VOD, it's easy to forget the joy of owning your favorite films physically. However, there’s no better feeling then seeing a shelf full of Blu-rays.

100 Years of Warner Bros: Volume 4 will be released on April 4, 2023. Until then, you can view the trailer for Blade Runner down below.