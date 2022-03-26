Often, when people think of the movies they love — such as this month's box office hit, The Batman – their minds intrinsically go to the big studio that made it. In this particular case, Warner Brothers. WB is one of the most iconic studios around, and next year the company will be turning 100 years old. To celebrate the occasion, WB has unveiled its centennial logo.

The logo features the famous WB Water Tower in a big 100. The font is in a similar blue color to WB's redesigned logo that they have had since 2021. The graphic is the first part of the logo's text that reads "100 Years Of Storytelling ". As a part of the announcement, Chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Network Group, Ann Sarnoff, said, "We're so excited to kick off the activities around this historic anniversary and share this commemorative logo with our fans and content partners around the centennial celebration of one of the world's greatest entertainment studios." She continued, saying, "Throughout Warner Bros.' history, its films and TV shows have been recognized as the gold standard of storytelling, and it was important to us to highlight the fact that telling stories that move the world is at the heart of everything we do."

WB's exact 100th anniversary is April 4, 2023, and the company is looking to celebrate in a big way. In their words:

“Starting at the end of this year, and throughout 2023, Warner Bros.’ centennial celebration will include a fully realized, fan-focused campaign involving every division of the Studio – film, series, consumer products, videogames, themed entertainment, studio tours, live events and more – as well as its Studios and Networks sister companies, including HBO Max, the TNets (TNT, TBS and truTV), WarnerMedia Kids, Young Adults & Classics (including WB Animation, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and TCM) and others.”

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Singin' in the Rain' 4K Blu-ray Announced by WB to Celebrate 70th Anniversary

When Albert, Sam, Harry, and Jack Warner founded WB in 1923, it is hard to imagine that they knew they were creating one of the most recognizable brands and movie studios in history. Today the company is home to some of film's biggest franchises, including DC Comics, Harry Potter, The Matrix, The Conjuring, The Looney Tunes, and Hanna-Barbera. The latter includes classic cartoon properties like Tom & Jerry and Scooby-Doo.

Since the release of their streaming service HBO Max in 2020, the brand has only grown despite the hiccup of their day-and-date release strategy in 2021. Just last year, films like Godzilla vs. Kong, The Suicide Squad, Malignant, and Dune were big successes. On top of that, Dune and King Richard are up for multiple Oscars this weekend, including Best Picture. 2022 also started hot for the company as their new film The Batman has been a major hit since its debut in theaters on March 4. That success looks to continue with the releases of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Creed 3, and Elvis.

The exact details of how WB plans to celebrate this monumental anniversary will be revealed in the coming months. It will be exciting to see what they have in store for fans of all their countless properties. Until then, you can view WB's centennial logo down below.

Denis Villeneuve on ‘Dune’s 10 Oscar Nominations, Why He’ll Never Release the Deleted Scenes, and ‘Dune: Part II’

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (304 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick