The Big Picture Christopher Nolan's departure from Warner Bros. was due to a split of opinion over the future of the film industry, which occurred after the release of his film Tenet.

Steven Soderbergh played a significant role in connecting Nolan with Warner Bros. in the first place, as the studio initially refused to meet with Nolan for Insomnia.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is currently packing out multiplexes across the world, to the delight of Universal, the studio Nolan is working with for the first time on the production and release of his film about the Manhattan Project and the making of the first atomic bomb. Nolan signed on with Universal after departing from his long-time collaborators at Warner Bros. with whom he had separated following an irreconcilable split of opinion over the future of the film industry following the release of his previous film, Tenet.

Throughout the majority of his career, Nolan opted to release his films through Warner Bros., a run which began with 2002's Insomnia, a thriller set in Alaska with Al Pacino hunting down Robin Williams' murderous author. Among these were critically beloved and financially lucrative titles like Inception, Dunkirk, and his Dark Knight trilogy and grossing almost $5 billion for the studio over nearly two decades.

It's now emerged, though, that had Warner Bros. had their way, Nolan would never have been with the company to begin with, as Steven Soderbergh has now revealed. In 2001, Soderbergh was just coming off Ocean's Eleven for Warner Bros. and held a lot of sway with the company. The studio held the script for Insomnia, and Nolan was keen on directing, but the studio refused to meet with him, so Soderbergh was asked to step in, having previously attempted to assist Nolan in finding a distributor for Memento, his previous film, which had been receiving outstanding reviews.

“What happened was, I got a call from Chris’ agent, Dan Aloni, who I had known because he screened ‘Memento’ for me after ‘Memento’ couldn’t find a distributor after being on the festival circuit for a year. Dan calls me up out of the blue and says, ‘Could you watch this movie? I have this client of mine who has this movie, and we think it’s really good, but nobody will pick it up and we don’t understand why. Maybe we’re all crazy. I see the movie, and I think it’s a fucking instant classic, and I go, ‘Well, this is really depressing.’ I was really upset when I got out of there. It turns out that the financiers, Newmarket, opened their own distribution company and made $25 million on it.”

“Cut to months later, Dan calls me and he goes, ‘Look, there’s this script over at Warner, “Insomnia.” Chris is really interested in it, but Warner won’t take the meeting," Soderbergh continued.

"And I go, ‘What do you mean they won’t take the meeting?’ And he goes, ‘Well, the executive there didn’t like Memento.' And I said, ‘Well, so what? Why won’t they take the meeting?’ So, I called that executive and I said, ‘Take the meeting. You’ve got to take the meeting.’ And he goes, ‘But I didn’t like the movie.’ And I go, ‘Well, did you like the movie-making?’ And he goes, ‘Well, yeah, it’s brilliantly made.’ And I go, ‘Take the meeting.'”

Why Did Nolan Leave Warner Bros.?

Insomnia began that 19-year relationship between Nolan and the studio, which ended in disharmony. There was a significant shift after the exclusive theater release of his 2020 film, Tenet, amidst the pandemic's peak. WarnerMedia, the studio's parent company, made a startling decision later that year to exclusively stream their 2021 film slate on HBO Max. This move prompted Nolan to openly criticise the decision, in no uncertain terms.

"Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service," Nolan said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in December 2020.

The following year, Nolan signed on with Universal to make Oppenheimer. And the rest, as they say, is history.