Warner Bros., the legacy studio behind old and modern classics like Casablanca, The Searchers, Goodfellas, The Dark Knight, and the Harry Potter movies, has somehow become, at the very best, a laughingstock in the industry in the last year, and even worse, a detriment to the viability of film and their cultural impact. Warner Bros. Discovery's leadership under David Zaslav has highlighted the worsening effects of extensive corporate control on Hollywood in the era of "content." Perhaps a sign of karma for their disservice to cinema as an art form, the studio's 2024 and the first months of 2025 have been defined by a litany of box office disappointments and flops. At this point, the discussion of a new head of the film division at Warner Bros. is the least bit of shocking news.

Warner Bros. Executives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy Are in a Tough Spot