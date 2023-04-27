Every new week seems to bring the latest piece of news about how Warner Bros. Discovery wants to “innovate” the media assets it acquired after purchasing Warner Bros. and associated media brands (like HBO, HBO Max, Cartoon Network) and many others from AT&T in 2022. Innovation is not a bad thing. As human beings, it’s necessary to look out for ways to improve or get with the times. To be exclusively stuck in the past is not a good approach to existence.

However, there’s a difference between becoming more enlightened about other people than one was in the past and everything that Warner Bros. Discovery keeps doing regarding classic companies like Warner Bros. Pictures or HBO. Warner Bros. Discovery is constantly talking about “overhauling” these entities and bringing them into the future, yet oddly looking towards the past to fill out the slate of projects these outlets will release in the near future. One can’t help but get an ominous feeling from all these updates and innovations, including the recent reveal of the Max streaming platform. In fact, there’s a downright eerie vibe from the actions of Warner Bros. Discovery from the way the company keeps pursuing its idea of “innovation.”

RELATED: 10 Essential Warner Bros. Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

What’s Going on With Max?

Image via Warner Bros.

The newest way of “innovating” the Warner Bros. Discovery pop culture landscape is through the revamping of HBO Max as Max. Now, a familiar app and streaming service will have a new color scheme and name, fewer HBO programs, and lots more Discovery reality shows. It’s a puzzling overhaul that overlooks fixing the undeniable foibles in HBO Max (why can’t anyone properly rewind on this streamer?!?) in favor of just a bizarre overhaul. It’s a maneuver that seems designed mostly to give greater exposure to Discovery properties rather than service the customer or the artists working on scripted fare over at places like HBO.

The Max ordeal is a microcosm of how Warner Bros. Discovery is approaching the concept of “innovation,” though. Changes to the structure of this studio often seem to be exclusively about the bottom line rather than pleasing either artists or viewers. Just look at all the programming and movies that got shelved or abruptly canceled in the final months of 2022 all in the name of offering tax breaks for the richest folks at this conglomerate. These were technically “innovations,” but what were they innovating? New ways for streamers and studios to offer even fewer options to consumers? There are always going to be bumpy growing pains when two studios or entities merge. However, these were downright devious developments sending a chilling signal to the world about the priorities of the Warner Bros. Discovery brass.

Meanwhile, the majority of new projects announced for these studios since Warner Bros. Discovery was announced have leaned heavily on old brands that have already been exploited heavily. The fictional worlds of Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings that were so fresh two decades ago have now garnered much more complicated public profiles thanks to pre-Warner Bros. Discovery franchise extensions like the Fantastic Beasts and Hobbit movies. Rather than learning a lesson from these past failures and trying something new in the world of big-budget entertainment (which would fit under the ideal definition of “innovation”), new extensions of Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings are on their way in the years to come.

More Chilling Demonstrations of the Backwards “Innovations” of Warner Bros. Discovery

Image via Warner Bros.

In January 2023, IndieWire reported on a Writer's Guild of America report from a series of showrunners behind shows canceled as a result of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Individuals behind projects like Tuca & Bertie and Gordita Chronicles were alleging that the productions targeted by Warner Bros. Discovery were largely ones headlined by women and especially women of color. Pointing out how TV shows like Chad or movies like Batgirl had been either canned or outright permanently shelved in the wake of this merger, the report was all about emphasizing the marginalized voices being crushed in the wake of this entertainment merger.

Since this merger, even just focusing on the movie side of things, Warner Bros. under Warner Bros. Discovery management has focused on green-lighting a handful of new films with white male leads and creative teams like Wise Guys, as well as defending The Flash lead Ezra Miller at every possible turn. The studio is now led by veteran and esteemed producers Michael de Luca and Pam Adby, a pair who've worked on many classic movies and did a great job reinvigorating MGM as a home for auteur-driven movies in 2020 and 2021 (like Licorice Pizza, House of Gucci, Women Talking, and so many others). So far, for whatever reason, they've exhibited barely a fraction of that audacity in what films Warner Bros. will green-light. Rather than innovating the studio and focusing on exciting new filmmaking voices (like Judas and the Black Messiah director Shaka King, for example), this new incarnation of Warner Bros. is adhering to the pattern of erasure urgently pointed out in that Writer’s Guild of America report.

Similarly, the new version of Warner Bros. Television hasn’t greenlit anywhere near enough new material headlined and created by marginalized voices to make up for all the diverse storytelling wiped away in the immediate aftermath of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Instead, all the hoopla has been over a Big Bang Theory spin-off (does it get whiter than that?) and giving even more money to J.K. Rowling. While the top brass at this company repeat the phrase “innovate” in press interviews so many times that it becomes comical, the kind of stories this new conglomerate is currently emphasizing look like the opposite of innovation. Warner Bros. Discovery seems happy to just reinforce the status quo, including when it comes to nonsensical ideas about who is a “proper” lead for movies and TV shows.

This is a problem on several fronts, but even from a cynical business standpoint, it’s a baffling maneuver since it just suggests there isn’t much of a long-term future in Warner Bros. Discovery. How long can a media company go on when it’s leaning so hard on franchises, movie stars, TV shows, and other properties that are already running on fumes? It’s not innovative to stand on the shoulders of other people’s creative work and claim you’ve changed the pop culture landscape. What’s innovative and going to make your studio attractive to artists is taking some risks. Warner Bros. has never been a studio that entirely eschewed profits or easy cash-grabs in favor of artistry, but it’s hard to imagine the boldest creative gambits of its recent history (like Gravity or Crazy Rich Asians) emerging under the current regime. Not only is Warner Bros. Discovery’s brand of innovation antithetical to those kinds of projects, but who wants to work for a company that may just write off all your hard work for a tax credit?

The Future of Warner Bros. Discovery Looks Worrisome

Image via Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav took the stage recently to present upcoming titles from Warner Bros. as part of the studio’s CinemaCon presentation (an annual showcase to movie theater owners about what studios are releasing in the near future). Here, The Flash made its world premiere, the next two DC blockbusters after The Flash showed off footage, the fourth Conjuring feature got a title, Wonka revealed that Hugh Grant is playing an Oompa-Loompa…there was a lot going on here.

All the titles showcased were greenlit by the previous management (nothing from Wise Guys, one of the few projects pushed by Warner Bros. Discovery, was shown), so it’s impossible to say how something like Wonka reflects the current Warner Bros. regime. However, the lack of information on upcoming new projects or concrete plans to diversify the studio’s output (both in representation and genres) was incredibly worrisome. Once again, the plan by Zaslav and other executives for “innovating” the Warner Bros. Discovery assets was to lean super hard on the familiar. It didn’t help that this presentation came shortly after the splashy reveal of the Max streaming service, which also was comically reliant on the past even as publicists and executives alike breathlessly talked about how these properties reflect the “innovation” of Warner Bros. Discovery.

A little over a year after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was finalized, the immediate aftermath of this company existing has involved a lot of promising and diverse projects getting shelved and a sudden resurgence in tired Warner Bros. franchises springing back to life. If this is the company’s idea of what “innovation” looks like, then Warner Bros. Discovery is going to be in for some massive long-term problems. Perhaps in the near future folks in positions of power at this company, like de Luca, Abdy, or even DC Studios head James Gunn, can inject some much-needed boldness into these creative offerings that actually live up to the word innovation. For now, though, Warner Bros. Discovery’s idea of what innovation looks like is both incredibly worrisome, not to mention a microcosm of how genuine innovation is often impossible within capitalistic companies.