Warner Brothers has been going through an image change since the famous studio was bought and started merging with Discovery back in early 2021. With word that the merger could be completed as early as next week, Discovery has announced the future leadership team for Warner Bros. Discovery.

First up, Adria Alpert Romm will be the Chief People and Culture Officer — Romm had the same role at Discovery. Then there is Casey Bloys continuing as Chief Content Officer of HBO/HBO Max and Bruce Campbell will assume the new role of Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer. Campbell was previously Discovery’s Chief Development, Distribution, and Legal Officer. Next, we have Channing Dungey continuing as Chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group and Toby Emmerich continuing as Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. Emmerich will remain the driving force for things like New Line Cinema and DC Films.

In the next batch of names, we have Kathleen Finch assuming a newly created role of Chairman and Chief Content Officer of US Networks Group which is a new organization comprising the company’s more than 40 US Networks. David Leavy will be Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Chris Licht will be the Chairman and CEO of CNN Global, and Lori Locke will serve as Chief Accounting Officer which is a position she held at Discovery.

JB Perrette will assume the role of CEO and President of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming and Interactive Entertainment. Perrette was the former President and CEO of Discovery Streaming and International. Savalle Sims will continue as General Counsel which was a position she held at Discovery and Gunnar Wiedenfels will continue as Chief Financial Officer. Finally, Gerhard Zeiler will serve as the International President. She will be responsible for the Company’s businesses across more than 200 countries and territories. Zeiler had the same role for WarnerMedia.

The future CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, expressed his excitement with the news saying:

“We are so excited to bring the heritage and legacies of these two great companies together by creating Warner Bros. Discovery, and I am proud that our new executive management team blends world-class leaders from both organizations as we take our first step toward one single cohesive, collaborative culture. Today’s announcement combines a strong team of professional managers in a simpler organizational structure, with fewer layers, more accountability and a singular strategic focus as a global pure-play content company. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves with this team so that, together, we can write this next exciting chapter. These accomplished leaders will create a place where creatives, talent and all of our people in every corner of the globe can do their best work and inspire audiences everywhere with the magic, joy and wonder of world-class storytelling, news and sports.”

It has been a rough couple of years for WB and their same day-and-date 2020 strategy did not help that matter during the pandemic. However, it is an exciting time to be a WB fan as Discovery has had a lot of success over the years. Especially when they launched their streaming service Discovery+ last year. That streaming service is set to merge with HBO Max sometime after the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery is complete. This new team is set to begin a fresh start for one of cinema's most iconic film studios. With the company about to celebrate its 100th anniversary, there is no better time to be reminded of WB’s great legacy.

Warner Bros. Discovery still has roles to fill like Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer as well as CEO and Chair positions for the company’s sporting division, but it is a new day for the WB. Fans can sleep a little easier knowing that franchises like DC, Harry Potter, Sherlock Holmes, and The Conjuring are in good hands. We are sure to hear more news about the completed merger in the coming days.

