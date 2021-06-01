The Discovery-WarnerMedia venture that is set to shake up the industry has chosen a new, unifying title to symbolize the merger between the entertainment giants: Warner Bros. Discovery. The mega-deal, which sees AT&T merging their recently bought WarnerMedia company with Discovery, is moving quickly to finalize their marriage after it was announced on May 17.

The unique name is accompanied by an official logo, one that harkens back to the classic orange-text-over-a-blue-sky Warner Bros. aesthetic, despite the company changing that very look over the last few years. The logo is joined by the tagline “the stuff that dreams are made of,” an iconic line from the classic Warner film The Maltese Falcon. Here’s what Discovery CEO David Zaslav, the leader of this new company, had to say about the name and logo:

“We love the new company’s name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros.’ fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery’s global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration. There are so many wonderful, creative and journalistic cultures that will make up the Warner Bros. Discovery family. We believe it will be the best and most exciting place in the world to tell big, important and impactful stories across any genre – and across any platform: film, television and streaming.”

Zaslav has previously said that "building relationships with the creative community" will be his "number one priority”, especially after the controversial HBO Max theatrical release strategy. The focus is overtly pointed towards creative growth and not just boosting numbers. Of course, the new leader has to assure the public and shareholders of the positive side of this deal, but there seems to be a genuine intention to build up both Discovery and Warner Bros. towards greater creative heights.

As one could imagine, the merger would allow for the companies to combine their streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+, in the same way that Disney+ was bundled with Hulu and ESPN+. The latter has proved popular and helped Disney amass a massive subscriber count during a pandemic, a feat WarnerMedia has struggled to achieve with HBO Max during the last year. While Zaslav and co. continue to work out the details, there’s no doubt more breaking news will hit regarding the monumental deal. The repercussions haven’t been felt just yet, but at least we have a shiny logo and name to ponder until then.

