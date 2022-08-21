Since this past Wednesday, all eyes have been focused on the removal of over 30 animated titles including the likes of OKKO, Summer Camp Island, and The Fungies from HBO Max as the streaming service makes strides to merge with Discovery+, which has been met with appropriate amounts of outrage from both fans and creators. Among the series removed from the catalog was Infinity Train, the critically acclaimed animated series that first debuted on YouTube as a pilot in 2016 before having its first season premiere on Cartoon Network in 2019. Series creator, Owen Dennis, took to his blog "Owen Dennis's Infinite Train of Thought" on Saturday and took a deep dive into everything that he knows about the situation as of now, including the explanation given on why his series was removed, the fate of the series and its existence going forward, what we as audiences can do, and how the entire "slimy" situation is affecting him.

The post opens by mentioning that the removal of these titles from HBO Max was a "direct order from Discovery, and it’s about saving money somehow" and that the cancelation was not communicated to the creators of the shows, with this whole ordeal being as much of a shock to the creators and artists of these projects as it was for the fans. He went on to list all the platforms that Infinity Train and all related content have been removed from, which includes not just the streaming service but all mentions of it have been removed from HBO Max's Twitter and YouTube page, Cartoon Network and its Twitter page and YouTube as well as all music streaming services. When it comes to the deletion of the series from all social media, Dennis has "no clue" why that decision was made and could not comment on why it happened. Dennis does say that, at least at the time of writing, he was "assured by Warner that it would not be taken down from any pay-per-season/episode services."

A big revelation from Dennis' write-up on the situation was that this removal was meant to happen sometime next week so that the creators wouldn't be blindsided like they were. "That’s obviously not what happened, and now this is where that disorganization has gotten us." He also mentions that Cartoon Network even warned Discovery that this decision would greatly harm the relationships that the company had fostered with the creators and talent on these projects, though it seemed that they just "do not care what any of this looks like publicly, much less about how we feel about it." Dennis also mentions that at least at the time of writing, these removals were not tied to the tax write-off loophole that has been associated with the sudden cancelations of Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. Instead, Dennis says that "the general consensus is that it has something to do with paying animators and artists their residuals that they’re owed for their work." He also provides some insight on how these residuals work, saying:

"Our pay is not complete without the ongoing residuals. Those residuals aren’t paid directly to the artists, they actually go to our union to pay for our healthcare. So not paying artists residuals on their work means they are indirectly defunding our healthcare. This also means that music and actor residuals will stop. For reference, the first quarter of this year I made $388.45 off of residuals from voicing One-One. We’re not talking about a whole lot of money here, that’s the equivalent of the studio accidentally buying an extra office chair."

He cites CNBC's report saying that these title removals would save Discovery tens of millions of dollars, calling this "a very small drop in the bucket of the 3 billion that David Zaslov has said he wants to save by 2023." CNBC's report also claims that everything that was removed was "infrequently watched." This is a sentiment that he takes issue with since many within the industry have been attempting to get in contact with someone "familiar with the matter" since the announcement was made to no avail. Dennis points out that Discovery did not provide a statistic for what they were looking at when they meant something was being "infrequently watched." He continues by saying, "by all publicly available metrics, Infinity Train was in the 91st percentile in children’s media," and that the series ranked in the top five on iTunes for Kids and Family and the top 20 overall as recently as yesterday.

Dennis says that he believes that the way Discovery went about this was "incredibly unprofessional, rude, and just straight up slimy," a sentiment that he says is shared by not just those affected but across the industry.

"I think most everyone who makes anything feels this way. Across the industry, talent is mad, agents are mad, lawyers and managers are mad, even execs at these companies are mad. I can’t think of a single person who works in animation and entertainment that, when you bring this all up, doesn’t say “What the f—k are they doing? How do they plan to have anyone ever want to work with them again?” Because why would we? What is the point of making something, spending years working on it, putting in nights and weekends doing their terrible notes, losing sleep and not seeing our families, if it’s just going to be taken away and shot in the backyard? It’s so incredibly discouraging and they’re definitely not going to be getting their best work out of whoever decides to stay. We’re working at the intersection of art and commerce, but the people in charge have clearly forgotten that they’ll have no commerce without the art."

Dennis provides a little hope saying he doesn't think the series is gone forever, and that along with the previously mentioned alternative sites to watch it on, he is working with his management team on the next steps involving the series' existence. He also says the ethical quandary of pirating the series will be up to the individual. "Right now... most well-known art is, for the most part, owned by about five gigantic, multinational corporations. That means they also own our culture. If you own our culture, then you also own our history and our access to it. Should a handful of companies own that, much less have the monopoly they have on it right now? I don’t think so." While pirating because you simply don't want to pay for something is "theft of labor," when something is being restricted to create "artificial scarcity," that is a different conversation.

Dennis ends by thanking all the fans and his team behind Infinity Train for all the love that has been shown for the series, saying that he will "continue to try and get more made somehow." For more updates as the situation at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery continues to unfold, stay tuned at Collider.