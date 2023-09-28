The Big Picture Warner Bros. Pictures is the highest-grossing American production company in history, with a lifetime domestic haul of $22.1 billion.

The studio has had a long history of producing box office hits, starting with patriotic films in the 1930s and establishing itself as a dominant force with superhero movies in the 1970s and beyond.

However, in recent years, Warner Bros. Pictures has become less diverse in its film offerings, focusing mostly on DC Comics blockbusters. This shift has contributed to the rise of competitors like Universal Pictures.

The finances of Hollywood are a mystery. The world of Hollywood accounting is already controversial and legendary all on its own, which can make it difficult to determine what is and isn’t profitable. If Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, for instance, can be considered a bomb by Warner Bros. brass, what is even a box office hit? Still, it can be worth diving into the world of box office geekery (though obviously not at the expense of evaluating movies as pieces of art first and foremost) simply because these numbers can offer guidance into what moviegoers are gravitating towards. Meanwhile, the history of box office numbers can lend insight into what production companies have endured as the most profitable over the years. It turns out that particular crown belongs to Warner Bros. Pictures.

Now, the weirdness of box office numbers and studio politics means that such a victory comes with a weird asterisk. Production companies are not the same thing as distributors. Production companies produce movies, distributors release these titles into movies. Many movies are crafted by one company that doubles as both producers and distributors. However, Warner Bros. Pictures has often distributed titles for New Line Cinema, MGM, Regency Enterprises, and other entities that aren’t counted towards its lifetime domestic haul of $22.1 billion. That’s just one of many odd quirks one can uncover when breaking the box office history of Warner Bros. Pictures, which, per data collected by The Numbers, is the highest-grossing American production company in history.

What Are the Earliest Warner Bros. Hits?

Warner Bros. managed to secure this crown for many reasons, but one key element is simply that this studio has existed for a long time. Turning 100 years old in 2023, Warner Bros. has been producing box office hits for nearly as long as there’s been big-screen entertainment. Though their box office figures aren't counted in this $22.1 billion haul, Warner Bros. made a killing in the 1930s with James Cagney vehicles like Little Caesar and musicals like Gold Diggers of 1933. Among the first recorded titles on The Numbers chart for Warner Bros. Pictures are box office hits like Yankee Doodle Dandy and This is the Army, both of which flourished by tapping into the patriotic vibes of the country in the wake of the Pearl Harbor attacks. Warner Bros. was far from the only studio producing pro-American works in this era, but these hits demonstrated how the studio was especially capable of producing in-house smashes that resonated with moviegoers on a profound level.

The box office exploits of Warner Bros. Productions on The Numbers are quite sparse until one gets to 1978, a testament to how comprehensive box office figures from before that year are generally difficult to secure. However, it's still clear that the 1970s were a very lucrative era for the studio thanks to hits like The Exorcist, Blazing Saddles, and Superman. The latter title established a mold of superhero blockbuster cinema that would come to define the image of Warner Bros. Pictures in later years. More superhero movies would have to wait, though, as most of the in-house projects of the 1980s recorded by The Numbers were light-hearted comedies like Spies Like Us, Pee Wee's Big Adventure, and the Police Academy movies.

1989's Batman would bring Warner Bros. back into the superhero cinema game and redefine what a lucrative in-house Warner Bros. production could look like thanks to a domestic gross north of $250 million. More and more titles appear on the Warner Bros. Productions chart into the 1990s, with the sheer number of titles reflecting a key reason the studio was able to achieve so much box office success: variety. It's not like Warner Bros. didn't have flops (hi, The Bonfire of the Vanities!), but its commitment to releasing everything from dramas to comedies to action films and everything in between ensured that its wares could appeal to all types of moviegoers. This was a studio that could drop Contact and Free Willy 3: The Rescue in the same year. That eclectic approach to green-lighting things helped ensure that Warner Bros. Pictures had lots of homegrown hits to its name as the 20th century drew to a close.

Warner Bros. Productions Is Responsible for Mega-Franchises Like Harry Potter and Batman

In recent years, the variety that used to define Warner Bros. Pictures and its in-house productions has greatly vanished. The 2023 in-house Warner Bros. movies have largely consisted of DC Comics blockbusters and Barbie, the latter of which did turn into the highest-grossing movie ever for Warner Bros. both domestically and worldwide (both achievements by a considerable margin). In 2022, meanwhile, Elvis was the only non-tentpole produced by Warner Bros. Pictures. Compare that to as late as 2016, when non-tentpoles like Midnight Special, The Nice Guys, War Dogs, and The Accountant (among many others) were still part of the studio’s annual slate of releases. In just a short few years, Warner Bros. Pictures has seemingly abandoned the level of variety that once gave it such box office dominance.

That shouldn't make it a surprise that Universal Pictures is quickly catching up on the heels of Warner Bros Pictures with a lifetime gross of $21.8 billion. Even in the wake of the COVID-19, Universal's in-house film division has green-lit a slew of original movies that have generated a wide range of box office results, including Ambulance, Nope, Cocaine Bear, and Oppenheimer. Not every one of these features has become a massive hit, but they have ensured Universal isn’t just leaning on one demographic or genre to carry its box office fortunes. That used to be a practice Warner Bros. Pictures slavishly adhered to, but under its latest regime, seems to have forgotten about entirely. One can only ponder what the future of Warner Bros. Pictures and its in-house movies will look like.

Of course, there is a bevy of amusing and lighter observations to glean from Warner Bros. Productions beyond just its current woes. For starters, five of the film's top ten highest-grossing domestic movies (exempting New Line Cinema co-productions) focus on the world of Batman and Gotham City (that number expands to six if one includes Suicide Squad, which included a cameo from Ben Affleck's Batman). Eight of the ten biggest movies are DC Comics adaptations, with only Barbie and the final Harry Potter installment serving as exceptions. Meanwhile, only 20 in-house Warner Bros. titles have cleared $250 million domestically. Four of them belong to David Yates, who directed the final four Harry Potter movies, while three each belong to Christopher Nolan and, of all people, Todd Phillips. The guy who once directed School for Scoundrels is technically one of the most lucrative filmmakers ever to work for Warner Bros.

As for the lowest-grossing Warner Bros. movies, the very bottom of the studio’s in-house titles is a 1997 Russell Crowe/Salma Hayek romantic drama entitled Breaking Up, which grossed only $12,000 after a $5,000 opening. Also down at the bottom is the long-forgotten 2018 Nick Nolte drama Head Full of Honey, which Warner Bros. Pictures never bothered to expand beyond four theaters. No wonder it only grossed $12,350 domestically and was never given a proper North American physical media release. Among the lowest-grossing Warner Bros. movies that actually got general theatrical releases, Reminiscence has to be one of the most financially devastating thanks to it grossing only $3.9 million domestically on a sizable $67.9 million budget.

Does Warner Bros. Distribution Stack Up To Warner Bros. Production?

As a distributor, Warner Bros. Pictures has grossed $38.4 billion since 1995, a haul significantly ahead of its production company lifetime gross even though the distributor history only goes back a few decades. As a distributor, though, Warner Bros. Pictures gets to count New Line Cinema releases such as The Conjuring and It into its annual box office hauls. Even with a much higher haul, Warner Bros. Pictures is still firmly in second place among American distributors behind Walt Disney Pictures with its $43.2 billion haul. Disney's reign as a distributor can be attributed to the company taking on a variety of production companies in the 2010s (namely Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios) that have far surpassed the box office hauls of anything Disney released before 2005.

This shift in power can best be illustrated by comparing the annual grosses of the major American movie studios in 2009 and 2019. In the former year, Warner Bros. Pictures as a distributor reigned supreme with $2.1 billion, a haul made possible thanks to a wide array of hits like The Hangover, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and The Blind Side. Disney, meanwhile, made $1.2 billion for the year, with only Up and The Proposal cracking $150 million domestically. By 2019, Disney was capable of amassing $3.7 billion in a single year domestically while Warner Bros. took second place with $1.5 billion. These figures not only represent how Warner Bros. lost its crown as the ruler of all distributors, but also speak to the creative problems facing the studios in-house productions. With less variety in the titles it produces, Warner Bros. inevitably is struggling to be as big as it can be at the box office. Even in 2023, when the studio launched its biggest title ever domestically (Barbie), Warner Bros. has grossed only $1.1 billion (to date), putting in third place among the major American studios. Barbie makes up more than half of its yearly domestic gross and the studio, to date, has only had two films clear $100 million in North America (The Flash being the other title).

Both as a production company and a distributor, Warner Bros. Pictures is in a tough spot. Given that the company is now Warner Bros. Discovery and its CEO David Zaslav, it’s difficult to say if this gloomy period will come to an end anytime soon. Still, the rich history of Warner Bros. as a studio is reflected in its many box office achievements as a production company, including how it’s ahead of all other production outfits domestically. Throughout history, Warner Bros. has wrung gold out of subjects like gangsters, superheroes, forgetful drunks, and Barbie dolls. Even with the endless series of challenges facing it in the modern world, it’s totally possible the studio will once again find its footing and continue its dominance over all other production companies.