MGM movies are teaming up with the Warner Bros. Picture Group to get the new slate of MGM titles to the international market. In a new exclusive from Deadline, it was revealed that Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, who both serve as co-chairs and CEOs of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group, have worked on a plan with MGM COO Christopher Brearton to handle the international distribution of MGM's titles beginning with Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All and going through Creed III and beyond. The deal is beneficial to Warner Bros. for revenue purposes, according to Deadline, and includes both MGM and Warner Bros. teaming together on the marketing/advertising and more.

What this means is that it will be part of the tag team to get these titles out and on the radar in the international sphere, which could mean that the movies we know and are excited about here in the United States will reach a larger market. The international side of MGM worked with Universal in the past, and they will continue that relationship with the 26th installment of the James Bond franchise but the deal then shifts to Warner Bros. afterward.

While there are a few titles still left on the Universal side of things, it does seem as though the future international distribution will turn over to Warner Bros. for the foreseeable future. The deal is currently set through 2023 but could possibly continue on afterward.

Image via MGM

“We are incredibly excited to be working with the team at Warner Bros. to bring MGM’s slate of future releases to international audiences. The studio’s slate of original, franchise, and prestige theatrical films are a great addition to the lineup of movies that WBD is bringing to audience outside of the U.S.,” said MGM’s Brearton.

Warner Bros. also had wonderful things to say about the partnership with MGM. “Warner Bros. and MGM have a long and really successful history of working together, and we’re glad that our companies are back in partnership,” said De Luca and Abdy. “Our studios and executives share a commitment and passion for bringing high quality films of all genres to global audiences, so this is a win for moviegoers and the movie business overall.”

How this will look past the 2023 slate and with the future of franchises like James Bond will be interesting to see play out for both MGM and Warner Bros.