Ahead of what could be a make-or-break year for any of the status-quo film studios or streaming giants, the historic film studio behind such hit film-franchises as The Mummy, Harry Potter, and the DC Extended Universe, Warner Bros. looks to finalize its merger deal with Discovery.

As Discovery CEO David Zaslav expresses a renewed commitment by the studio for ongoing theatrical releases, Warner Bros. looks ahead to a busy year that will see them banking on a large slate of film sequels and remakes. From the highly anticipated Dune: Part Twoto the seemingly cursed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, these are the Warner Bros. films most worth audiences time in 2023.

1 Creed III (March 3)

Making his directorial debut, star Michael B. Jordan helms the third installment in the Creed series, while simultaneously reprising the lead role of Donnie Creed. Sporting a screenplay from Black Panther writer Ryan Coogler, the film is set for to be released on March 3, 2023.

The story will be a follow-up to Creed II, with Adonis thriving in both his career and family life, when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy suddenly resurfaces, guaranteeing a face-off.

2 Shazam! Fury of the Gods (March 17)

Charismatic actor Zachery Levi returns to the role of DC Comics character Shazam, this time to fight the daughters of Atlas in the twelfth installment of the DCEU, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The film looks to expand on the Shazam character, while maintaining the properties sense of fun, with Shazam! (2019) director, David F. Sandberg, returning to the directors' chair.

Following production delays in 2020 due to the pandemic, it was revealed in August 2021 that the film had completed principal photography in Atlanta, Georgia and would release the following year. Set for release on March 17, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will also bethe first DC Extended Universe film to use the 'DC Studios' name.

3 Evil Dead Rise (April 21)

Iconic American horror film franchise Evil Dead will see its fifth installment reach theaters this year. Helmed by Irish-born director Lee Cronin, fresh off the success of his recent horror flick Hole In the Ground (2019). Evil Dead Rise will star Lily Sullivan alongside Alyssa Sutherland as two estranged sisters, trying to save their family from demonic creatures.

Development of the film preceded canceled plans for an Army of Darkness (1992) sequel in 2019, with the original intent of Evil Dead Risereleasing digitally on HBO Max. However following the wrap of principal photography in New Zealand, it was announced that after a world premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW) in March 2023, that the film will release theatrically on April 21, 2023.

4 The Flash (June 16)

The feature-film for DC Comics' character the Flash was first announced way back in 2014. Since then audiences have got to know Ezra Miller's the Flash over their numerous appearances across the DCEU in the likes of Zack Synder's Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and David Ayer's Suicide Squad (2016).

After almost a decade in development, The Flashfilm will finally hit theaters June 16. With the plot tightly under wraps, it's the recent reveal of the official toy line that has offered a small glimpse into what can be expected in the final film. Revealing action figures of young Barry and the 'Dark Flash', it seems The Flash (2023) will follow Barry as he navigates through multiple timelines.

5 Barbie (July 21)

Greta Gerwig, the critically acclaimed filmmaker behind Lady Bird (2017), invites audiences to a plastic world this July in Barbie. Starring Margot Robbie as the titular character alongside Ryan Gosling as Barbies iconic boy-toy, Ken.

In this live-action adaptation of Mattel's famous doll line, Barbie finds herself banished from Barbieland for being a less than perfect doll, and must adventure into the real world to find true happiness.

6 The Nun 2 (Sep 8)

The next installment in The Conjuring universe is set to continue the story of the infamous demonic nun Valak. As horror filmmaker, Michael Chaves, returns to the series, after directing The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in 2021.

While very little of the plot has been revealed, fans of the franchise are likely to see Valak once again face off with Sister Irene, following the news that Taissa Farmiga is to reprise her role from The Nun (2018). Set for release on September 8, the films' success will play a pivotal role in the continuation of this horror series, following James Wan's recent statements that the studio is looking to end the franchise.

7 Dune: Part 2 (Nov 3)

French Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve invites audiences back to the sands of Arrakis this November, for Dune: Part 2, the follow-up to his 2021 film adaptation of author Frank Herbert's science-fiction epic, Dune.

Filmed across Budapest, Italy and Abu Dhabi, the film is set to pick up right where Dune (2021)left offand will see the return of cast members Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, while introducing the likes of Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken to the fray.

8 Wonka (Dec 15)

Marking the third time that Warner Bros. have adapted the classic Roald Dahl story, Wonka will be the first prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and promises to dive deep into the unknown origins of the quirky and enigmatic factory owner.

With the brooding-sensitivity of star Timothée Chalamet in the titular role of Willy Wonka, and the visual flare of Paddington 2filmmaker, Paul King at the helm of the project, Wonka is set to be a sweet-treat come its December 15 release.

9 The Color Purple (December 20)

Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Color Purple, by author Alice Walker receives its second film adaptation this year. Directed by Blitz Bazawule, The Color Purple (2023) is a musical take on the story, adapted for the screen by Marcus Gardley from the 2005 stage play of the same name.

Centering on the struggles of an African American woman, as she navigates life in the south during the early 1900s. The film will star actress Fantasia Barrino in the lead role of Celie, with Oprah Winfrey returning to her role as a producer, following her involvement on the stage production. The Color Purple is expected to hit theaters December 20, 2023.

10 Aqua Man and the Lost Kingdom (Dec 25)

Renowned director James Wan, famous for his modern-horror classics Insidious and The Conjuring, returns to the DC Extended Universe to direct this long awaited sequel to his 2018 superhero film Aqua Man. With plans in motion to greatly expand upon the world building of the series, Aqua Man and the Lost Kingdom will show off the seven underwater kingdoms.

Following plans to release the film in December 2022, Warner Bros. were forced to adjust this date to March 2023, after delays due to the impacts of the pandemic on the workload of visual effects vendors led to an industry-wide stall. After many unforeseen circumstances involving the cast, the Aqua Man and the Lost Kingdom release date was moved once again, finally reaching theaters December 25, 2023.

