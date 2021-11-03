Awards season is officially ramping up. Here’s what to expect from one of the biggest studios in Hollywood.

Warner Bros. had its fair share of buzzworthy films released over the past year. While its day-and-date release strategy with HBO Max wasn’t perfect, it still allowed its 2021 slate to reach its widest audience possible. It should be no surprise, therefore, that the studio plans to make a significant impact this awards season. From big-budget blockbusters to quiet dramas, they want to dominate all the major award shows and categories. We recently took a look at their official FYC website to see what exactly they are planning to campaign for. Needless to say, we found some pretty interesting tidbits.

'Dune' Could Stack the Supporting Actor Category

There is no doubt that the cast of the first Dune film was massive and impressive. In fact, it was so stacked that Warner Bros. is filing eight Best Supporting Actor submissions for the film. Among these submissions are the ones you would probably expect from the film, from Stellan Skarsgård for his harrowing Baron Harkonnen to Oscar Isaac as the gently ferocious Leto Atreides. That being said, there are some other notable and potentially unexpected nominations that Warner Bros. is campaigning for. Perhaps the most surprising is the nomination of Chang Chen, who portrayed the ill-fated Dr. Wellington Yueh. While a significant character in the book, Dr. Yueh's role in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation was drastically cut. However, Chen's limited appearances were still haunting, making it understandable why the studio would want to include him in their campaign.

Expect a Lot From Trinity in 'The Matrix Resurrections'

It was never a question that Carrie-Anne Moss's iconic character from The Matrix series would be a critical point of conversation for continuing the franchise. However, because Trinity's return (and pretty much everything about The Matrix Resurrections) is shrouded in secrecy, the extent of her role is similarly unknown. Surprisingly, Warner Bros. submitting her for Best Actress shows that her role could be even more meaningful than initially thought. I’ve always thought that Trinity is of equal importance to Neo's equal throughout the series. Because of this, Moss being nominated for the big prize alongside Keanu Reeves' submission for Best Actor could be a sign of what to expect.

Olga Merediz Could Earn Her First Oscar Nomination

Anyone who has seen In the Heights knows just how powerful a performance Olga Merediz brings as Abuela Claudia. The actress originated the role during the musical's Broadway run and received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. This same role could also result in an Oscar nomination, as Warner Bros. plans to submit her for Best Supporting Actress contention. In the Heights will also represent this category with Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, and Daphne Rubin-Vega. However, given how Merediz has been referred to as “the beating heart and moral compass” of the film and her long history with the role, she could end up going all the way.

Baron Harkonnen Will Be the Center of ‘Dune’s Makeup Campaign

As previously stated, Warner Bros. is submitting Stellan Skarsgård's terrific performance in Dune for Best Supporting Actor. However, that is not the only category that the Baron of House Harkonnen will be a significant part of. Dune will also be competing in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category, expressly submitting prosthetic designer Love Larson and makeup artist Eva Von Bahr alongside department head Donald Mowat. These names are particularly notable because Larson and Von Bahr were the artists responsible for the prosthetics and makeup needed for Skarsgård's transformation. With their specific names in contention, it looks like the Dune awards campaign is looking to make Baron Harkonnen their primary focus for this particular category.

Margot Robbie Is Aiming to Close Her Harley Quinn Trilogy With Award Nominations

Black Panther’s SAG win for Best Ensemble and Heath Ledger’s Supporting Actor Oscar win for The Dark Knight have helped to solidify superhero movies as films featuring culturally-approved "great acting." Warner Bros. might be looking to heighten this perspective, as they have submitted The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie for Best Actress. Information on whether the studio also did this for either 2016's Suicide Squad or 2020's Birds of Prey is unclear, and admittedly the effectiveness of this campaign does seem unlikely. However, it would still be nice to see Robbie end Harley Quinn's narrative arc throughout her three appearances in the DCEU conclude with some much-needed recognition.

Beyoncé Could Finally Get an Oscar Nomination With 'King Richard'

Despite her critical and commercial acclaim, it could seem surprising that Beyoncé has never been nominated for an Oscar, whether for her acting or songwriting credits. However, she did come quite close to a nomination in 2020 with her Lion King song "Spirit," which was shortlisted for Best Original Song. She and Warner Bros. hope to break into the official nominations with her new song "Be Alive" for the upcoming film King Richard. The studio will be campaigning for the song that she co-wrote with producer DIXSON, and from the small samples we have heard in recent commercials, it sounds like the feel-good anthem many listeners and voters love.

'The Suicide Squad' Intends to Create an Oscar Streak

The first iteration of Suicide Squad was not exactly highly regarded, which is why its surprising win for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 2017 Oscars is still so shocking. Nevertheless, Warner Bros. is going two-for-two for this win by submitting The Suicide Squad for the same category. This nomination certainly makes more sense here than for the original film; some of the makeup effects we’ve seen done for the film were genuinely harrowing. A nomination in this particular category is likely for the film, so here's to hoping this washes away the foul taste of The Joker's "Damaged" tattoo from the first film being Oscar-worthy.

Check out Warner Bros.’s complete list of FYC submissions below.

Best Picture

Cry Macho (Clint Eastwood, Albert S. Ruddy, Tim Moore, and Jessica Meier)

Dune (Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, Cale Boyter, and Joe Caracciolo, Jr.)

King Richard (Tim White, Trevor White, and Will Smith)

In The Heights (Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman, and Mara Jacobs)

The Many Saints of Newark (David Chase, Lawrence Konner, and Nicole Lambert)

The Matrix Resurrections (James McTeigue, Lana Wachowski, and Grant Hill)

No Sudden Move (Casey Silver)

The Suicide Squad (Charles Roven and Peter Safran)

Best Director

Jon M. Chu (In The Heights)

Clint Eastwood (Cry Macho)

Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard)

James Gunn (The Suicide Squad)

Steven Soderbergh (No Sudden Move)

Alan Taylor (The Many Saints of Newark)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Lana Wachowski (The Matrix Resurrections)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Cry Macho (Nick Schneck and N. Richard Nash based on the novel Cry Macho by N. Richard Nash)

Dune (Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth based on the novel Dune by Frank Herbert)

In The Heights (Quiara Alegría Hudes based on the musical stage play by Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda)

The Many Saints of Newark (David Chase and Lawrence Konner based on characters created by Chase)

The Matrix Resurrections (Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell, and Aleksander Hemon based on the characters by The Wachowskis)

The Suicide Squad (James Gunn based on characters from DC)

Best Original Screenplay

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

No Sudden Move (Ed Solomon)

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet (Dune)

Don Cheadle (No Sudden Move)

Clint Eastwood (Cry Macho)

Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark)

Anthony Ramos (In The Heights)

Keanu Reeves (The Matrix Resurrections)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress

Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Resurrections)

Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad)

Best Supporting Actor

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Matrix Resurrections)

Marc Anthony (In The Heights)

Javier Bardem (Dune)

Dave Bautista (Dune)

Jon Bernthal (King Richard and The Many Saints of Newark)

Josh Brolin (Dune)

Peter Capaldi (The Suicide Squad)

John Cena (The Suicide Squad)

Chang Chen (Dune)

Jai Courtney (The Suicide Squad)

Kieran Culkin (No Sudden Move)

David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad)

Pete Davidson (The Suicide Squad)

Benicio Del Toro (No Sudden Move)

Gregory Diaz IV (In The Heights)

Bill Duke (No Sudden Move)

Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad)

Brendan Fraser (No Sudden Move)

Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark)

Tony Goldwyn (King Richard)

Craig muMs Grant (No Sudden Move)

Jonathan Groff (The Matrix Resurrections)

Jon Hamm (No Sudden Move)

Neil Patrick Harris (The Matrix Resurrections)

David Harbour (No Sudden Move)

Corey Hawkins (In The Heights)

Oscar Isaac (Dune)

Noah Jupe (No Sudden Move)

Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad)

Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark and No Sudden Move)

John Magaro (The Many Saints of Newark)

Billy Magnussen (The Many Saints of Newark)

Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune)

Eduardo Minett (Cry Macho)

Jason Momoa (Dune)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (The Many Saints of Newark)

Michael Rooker (The Suicide Squad)

Stellan Skarsgård (Dune)

Jimmy Smits (In The Heights)

Sylvester Stallone (The Suicide Squad)

Corey Stoll (The Many Saints of Newark)

Dwight Yoakam (Cry Macho)

Best Supporting Actress

Melissa Barrera (In The Heights)

Alice Braga (The Suicide Squad)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (The Matrix Resurrections)

Zendaya Coleman (Dune)

Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad)

Michela De Rossi (The Many Saints of Newark)

Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Vera Farmiga (The Many Saints of Newark)

Rebecca Ferguson (Dune)

Julia Fox (No Sudden Move)

Leslie Grace (In The Heights)

Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections)

Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad)

Olga Merediz (In The Heights)

Jada Pinkett Smith (The Matrix Resurrections)

Charlotte Rampling (Dune)

Christina Ricci (The Matrix Resurrections)

Daphne Rubin-Vega (In The Heights)

Amy Seimetz (No Sudden Move)

Frankie Shaw (No Sudden Move)

Saniyya Sidney (King Richard)

Demi Singleton (King Richard)

Natalia Traven (Cry Macho)

Best Cinematography

Peter Andrews (No Sudden Move)

Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad)

Alice Brooks (In The Heights)

Ben Davis (Cry Macho)

Robert Elswit (King Richard)

Greig Fraser (Dune)

Daniele Massaccesi and John Toll (The Matrix Resurrections)

Kramer Morganthau (The Many Saints of Newark)

Best Film Editing

Mary Ann Bernard (No Sudden Move)

Joel Cox and David Cox (Cry Macho)

Joseph Jett Sally (The Matrix Resurrections)

Myron Kerstein (In The Heights)

Pamela Martin (King Richard)

Fred Raskin and Christian Wagner (The Suicide Squad)

Christopher Tellefsen (The Many Saints of Newark)

Joe Walker (Dune)

Best Production Design

Hugh Bateup, Peter Walpole, and Lisa Brennan (The Matrix Resurrections)

Hannah Beachler and Merissa Lombardo (No Sudden Move)

Nelson Coates and Andrew Baseman (In The Heights)

Beth Mickle and Lisa Sessions Morgan (The Suicide Squad)

Ron Reiss and Christopher Carlson (Cry Macho)

Bob Shaw and Regina Graves (The Many Saints of Newark)

Wynn Thomas, William Arnold, Brana Rosenfeld, and Amy Wells (King Richard)

Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, and Zsuzsanna Sipos (Dune)

Best Costume Design

Sharen Davis (King Richard)

Deborah Hopper (Cry Macho)

Judianna Makovsky (The Suicide Squad)

Lindsay Pugh (The Matrix Resurrections)

Marci Rodgers (No Sudden Move)

Mitchell Travers (In The Heights)

Amy Wescott (The Many Saints of Newark)

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan (Dune)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Jacinda Burkett, Judy Murdock, Carla Farmer, and Pierce Austin (King Richard)

Kimberly Felix-Burke and Karen Aseno-Myers (Cry Macho)

Nicki Ledermann and Sean Flannigan (The Many Saints of Newark)

Elisa Marsh, Jules Holdren, and Waldo Sanchez (No Sudden Move)

Martha Melendez and Betsy Reyes (In The Heights)

Heike Merker, Flora Moody, and Shunika Terry (The Matrix Resurrections)

Donald Mowat, Love Larson, and Eva Von Bahr (Dune)

Heba Thorisdottir and Janine Thompson (The Suicide Squad)

