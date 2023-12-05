The Big Picture Warner Bros. closed CCXP with a bang, bringing a surprising slate of actors and introducing each segment excitingly.

Dune: Part Two was highly anticipated, with director Denis Villeneuve revealing the first ten minutes of the film to an excited audience.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom also had some surprises, with a full segment of the movie shown and free tickets given to watch it in cinemas in 3D.

As the Warner Bros. panel ended on the final day of this year’s edition of CCXP in Brazil, the roaring fans in the auditorium had a pretty good understanding of why the studio was selected to close the event. They not only took a surprising slate of actors to the panels, but each segment was introduced in ways that excited fans every time.

Due to the sheer amount of content, the panel was divided in two parts. On the first day of the event, news about Furiosa was revealed, while on Sunday we learned new information from Dune: Part 2, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It was great that director Denis Villeneuve and stars – Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh – brought a lot of material to show fans, because getting through the panel was an interesting experience.

Fans were so excited about the stars and Dune that the group was received with a 10-minute standing ovation, and the 3,000 people in the audience continuously cheered them as moderator Aline Diniz tried to conduct the interviews. If fans were thrilled about their presence, you can imagine how they reacted when Villeneuve revealed everyone present would get to see the first ten minutes of Dune: Part Two.

Image via Warner Bros.

Villeneuve also referred to Dune: Part One as the "appetizer," while Dune: Part Two would be the main course. To everyone’s surprise, he stated that the sequel works as its own standalone feature, even though it obviously helps to have watched the first one. The filmmaker underscored that he made a movie that demands to be seen in the biggest screen possible, and recommended everyone in the audience to do so.

Zendaya celebrated the fact that she got to participate more this time around and revealed that she was only on set for a week in Dune: Part One. According to Villeneuve, she will now be the “epicenter” of the movie along with Chalamet, and the story is about both of them. Chalamet revealed he was excited to realize this movie was about the evolution of Paul Atreides and that we should be excited to see it too.

Titans and Kings Ruled the Warned Bros. Panel With Giant Monsters and Underwater Creatures Galore

Image via Warner Bros

It’s probably a good thing that Godzilla x Kong: The new Empire director Adam Wingard couldn’t make it to CCXP because it gave the audience a stretch of time to cool down after the Dune madness. The filmmaker made it to São Paulo but was feeling under the weather, so he recorded a video revealing that the audience would get to see the trailer for the highly anticipated blockbuster and underscored that one of his favorite scenes in the movie is one where Kong and Godzilla have a fight in Rio de Janeiro – which is illustrated in one of the movie’s new posters.

Last but certainly not least, James Wan, Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Patrick Wilson stepped on stage to have a laid-back chat about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. At this point, the DC blockbuster has been postponed so many times and so much material has been released to keep fans excited. If you were worried that the sheer amoung of promotional material released beforehand meant they’d have nothing to show, you'd have been wrong. Wan and his cast revealed a full segment of Aquaman 2 and also gave the audience tickets for everyone who was there to watch it for free in cinemas in 3D.

During the panel, Wan underscored that Aquaman 2 was the kind of movie that is worth seeing in 3D because of the underwater digital world they created for it, and the scenes that they showed certainly proved that. Wan and Momoa also talked about fan-favorite octopus Topo and his participation in the sequel, while Wilson revealed that his character’s reluctant alliance with Aquaman.Abdul-Mateen II celebrated that his character Black Manta finally has a trident of his own to rival his arch-enemy, all setting up an exciting sequel.