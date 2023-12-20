The Big Picture Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global discussed a potential merger, bringing the two massive entertainment companies together.

Talks between David Zaslav and Paramount CEO Bob Bakish were productive, lasting several hours at Paramount's headquarters.

Zaslav also met with Shari Redstone, the owner of Paramount's parent company, during the discussions.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global have discussed a merger that would bring yet another massive entertainment company under the fold of David Zaslav and company. According to a report from Axios, Zaslav met with his Paramount counterpart, CEO Bob Bakish, on Tuesday to talk shop on what a potential combination of the two brands could look like. Nothing appears to be close yet, but the meeting seems to have been productive as sources revealed the pair talked for several hours at Paramount's headquarters in Times Square and Zaslav also met with Shari Redstone, the owner of Paramount's parent company.

A deal between the two would further turn Warner Bros. Discovery into a powerhouse in the entertainment industry just a couple of years after the company already made waves by joining forces with Discovery. Warners far outweighs Paramount in terms of market value - $29 billion compared to $10 billion - and is reportedly also considering outright acquiring Paramount's parent company National Amusements Inc., though there's no confirmation of what path they're most considering. As Paramount weighs its future amid serious debts while Warner Bros. continues slashing away to balance its budget, a merger is seen by both parties as a way to capitalize on each other's strengths at an important time.

The implications for consumers, of course, would be massive. A deal could mean an eventual combination of Max and Paramount+, the two company's respective streaming services, giving the conglomerate a force to be reckoned including shows like 1923, Halo, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us under one roof. Moreover, a merger would give Warner Bros. Discovery control over a broadcast television channel in CBS and open the door for a new juggernaut if CNN and CBS News were combined. Needless to say, the possibilities for Zaslav and company are nearly endless.

A Warner Bros. and Paramount Deal Could Happen Soon

Close

Again, there's no indication yet that a deal is close, but there's every incentive for Warner Bros. Discovery to move quickly to acquire Paramount Global or National Amusements. For one, Redstone has reportedly been eager to find a partner and has been trying to offload her shares in the company. Paramount is also reportedly preparing for mass layoffs in 2024. Zaslav, meanwhile, has indicated Warner Bros. is getting ready to buy and buy big. Axios noted that a tax provision from the Warner Bros. Discovery merger expires next year, clearing room for Paramount to join the fold. Of course, if the two do join forces, it will likely spark fears of more content cutting to reach profitability and take full advantage of the brand as was the case with the first merger.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more as the situation between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global unfolds. There are plenty of conversations to be had, but right now, a move for the two to join forces would not be surprising given the circumstances surrounding both and the ever-growing, ever-evolving competition.