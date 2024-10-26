Warner Brothers Pictures Animation had a lot to show at this year's Lightbox Expo, but one group of characters that were surprisingly absent from the studio's panel were the world-famous Looney Tunes. That's in spite of the next Looney Tunes film, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, set to release in February 2025, thus marking the first theatrically released film to star the Tunes since 2021's Space Jam: A New Legacy. While the panel didn't discuss the new movie much, WBPA still clearly has some big plans for the Looney Tunes franchise's future in theatrically released feature films.

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation's panel was moderated by the studio's head Bill Damaschke, who, along with the studio's talented crew of filmmakers, discussed what fans can expect to see from them in the future. When it came time to discuss the new Hanna-Barbera reboot, Meet the Flintstones, Damaschke let slip that directors Todd Wilderman and Hamish Grieve are also already working on the project after that. Apparently, a "super secret Looney Tunes project" is on the waay, and both Wilderman and Grieve will be involved. Wilderman previously directed the 2019 Dreamworks film Abominable and Grieve previously worked on the Paramount+ original Rumble.

Obviously, since this is a project that is described as "super secret", whatever this new story is must still be in early development. Despite the lack of details, this new Looney Tunes tale will likely be a theatrically released feature film, as Bill Damaschke made it explicitly clear on the panel that is what WBPA is currently focused on. Also at the panel, Todd Wilderman and Hamish Grieve expressed their life-long fans of classic cartoons like the work of Chuck Jones, and shared their immense excitement about their take on The Flintstones.

What is 'The Day the Earth Blew Up' About?

Image via Warner Bros.

Premiering at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie brings the series back to its classic 2D animated roots. The film features the unlikely team-up of Daffy Duck (Eric Bauza) and Porky Pig (also Eric Bauza), as Earth has become besieged by a hostile group of extra-terrestrials. The upcoming release of The Day the Earth Blew Up comes at an opportune time for Warner Bros., as the major studio recently faced quite a bit of blow back due to the cancelation of the reportedly completed Coyote vs. Acme.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie will be premiering in theaters on February 28, 2024.