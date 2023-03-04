Recently, on an earnings call for the company Warner Bros. Discovery, CEO David Zaslav announced that Warner Bros. would be making a slew of new Lord of the Rings movies. Given that Swedish media company Embracer Group secured the film rights to further Middle-Earth adventures last year, it was inevitable that Warner Bros./New Line Cinema would join forces with these productions to ensure that there weren’t multiple Lord of the Rings movie franchises walking the Earth. However, the existence and emphasis on these new extensions of an old franchise are still incredibly frustrating, especially since these projects epitomize an originality problem plaguing Warner Bros. Discovery.

What Is Warner Bros. Discovery?

Discovery Inc., a company known for reality programming and networks like HGTV, TLC, and the Discovery Channel, purchased the various media assets of Warner Bros. from AT&T in April 2022. In the wake of this purchase, Discovery Inc. became Warner Bros. Discovery and suddenly a company that had never had much use for narrative productions owned one of the oldest movie companies in the world. Warner Bros. was home to big franchise fare like DC Comics blockbusters and Harry Potter, but it was also home to movies ranging from The Maltese Falcon to Malcolm X to the Claudia Weills film Girlfriends.

Studios are not living breathing organisms. They’re corporations often only known to the general public through a logo. People make the movies we love. However, because of how ubiquitous logos and publicity materials are, studios can take on lives of their own. Warner Bros. is no exception. Throughout the ages, Warner Bros. has taken on several different personas, including being the default home of gangster movies in the 1930s to being associated with Stanley Kubrick’s directorial efforts for decades to being a box office titan in the 2000s thanks to a combination of the biggest blockbusters and extraordinarily lucrative counterprogramming like The Hangover.

In today’s world, the perception of Warner Bros. is largely dismal, though the problems didn’t start with Warner Bros. Discovery. The previous owners of Warner Bros., AT&T, were also terrible stewards of this media entity and undercut the company with initiatives like the 2021 plan to send all theatrical Warner Bros. movies to HBO Max the day they open in theaters. Sadly, the Warner Bros. Discovery era of the studio has failed to improve on the horrors of AT&T. Instead, this new company has just created new problems for Warner Bros., including a total lack of originality.

Warner Bros. Discovery's Merger Approach Is Chaos

Every time a classic movie studio gets bought up by a new conglomerate, it’s chaos. New owners means that it’s time for the old ways to perish, lest there be any reminders of the old regime. This means previous status quos and projects rife with confidence always get taken down a peg. The Warner Bros. Discovery handling of Warner Bros., though, is an especially egregious example of this horrid phenomenon. It’s not quite as bad as the way Disney gutted 20th Century Fox into a Hulu label once they bought that vintage movie studio, granted. But the handling of Warner Bros. has still been nothing short of despair-inducing for anyone with a vested interest in exciting or interesting cinema.

The biggest problem with this regime and its approach to handling movies has been that the production of new movies has slowed down to a crawl. Unless it’s a horror movie pitch, Warner Bros. isn’t fighting to pick up exciting new projects nor is it looking to secure exciting auteurs. The only new features this incarnation of Warner Bros. has pursued are a variety of DC Comics adaptations and a handful of 2024 thrillers for its New Line Cinema division. It’s cool to see Barbarian director Zack Cregger become a new golden boy for the studio, but he and the films he’s attached to are the exception, not the rule at this new dawn for Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, previously announced first-look deals with production outfits like MACRO and Plan B Productions have not resulted in any new theatrical movies in the last two years (save for Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey7 hailing from Plan B). Worse, creative individuals that were key to the last decade of Warner Bros. have flown the coop. Legendary Pictures, which delivered a recent Best Picture nominee and box office hit for Warner Bros. in the form of Dune, opted to leave this studio in favor of a Sony/Columbia Pictures deal. Jon M. Chu has departed the Warner Bros. lot in favor of doing the Wicked movies for Universal Pictures. James Wan, who seemingly had carte blanche at Warner Bros. after directing The Conjuring for the studio, is now looking to sell his outfit Atomic Monster to Blumhouse Productions, which has close ties to Universal.

The companies and artists that used to help produce new exciting projects for Warner Bros. are leaving by the truckload. Why wouldn’t they? Why would you want to work for a company that’s going to shelve a project after it’s done shooting as Warner Bros. Discovery did for Batgirl? That seismic event made it clear right from the start of this regime that dollars and tax write-offs were the name of the game for this conglomerate, not even putting on a public show of caring about artists. In the process of alienating artists and emphasizing franchises only, Warner Bros. Discovery is playing a short-sighted game. After all, the very brands Zaslav and other Warner Bros. Discovery hold dear got to be so precious in the first place because of artistic riskiness.

Originality and Risks Pay Off

The legend goes that Peter Jackson and company could not get anyone in Hollywood to finance his proposed Lord of the Rings movies, which were supposed to span two movies. Then he went to New Line Cinema, where the head of the studio, after hearing Jackson’s pitch, had a big question…weren’t there three books? Shouldn’t there also be three movies? Maybe this anecdote has been scrubbed of its complexities by time, but New Line Cinema’s commitment to financing and shooting three Lord of the Rings movies simultaneously shows the kind of risk Warner Bros. Discovery will never take.

Companies like these (see also: Disney) love to exploit brand names that other people have already spent time and energy on. Now that the risk is gone, Warner Bros. Discovery wants a piece of the action. Just regurgitating what worked in the past will only get you so far, though. Warner Bros. Discovery needs to take risks of its own and plant a flag in the sand that it wants to be a home for movies of all kinds. It needs to focus on nurturing artists and originality, not to mention movies that aren’t just tentpoles and franchise fare.

David Zazlav and company have reaffirmed a commitment to theatrical releases, which is good, but that doesn’t mean much if they’re not producing movies for movie theaters. With no original films in genres beyond horror and superhero fare coming down the pipeline, the emphasis on rehashing old franchises like Lord of the Rings takes on an extra frustrating layer. It doesn’t help that other rival studios are embracing a wide variety of productions. Universal has made several comedies and romantic-comedies for the theater while Sony/Columbia Pictures has delivered multiple sleeper hits with dramas aimed at grown-ups like Where the Crawdads Sing and A Man Called Otto. Features that don’t belong to big franchises or the horror genre are getting made for the big screen and doing well. Warner Bros. Discovery is just actively choosing not to embrace that. In the process, it’s depriving itself of the sort of long-term original hits that future generations of soulless executives would want to remake.

The problems that plagued the AT&T era of Warner Bros. are still around in slightly tweaked forms in the Warner Bros. Discovery era. Warner Bros. has always been a business first and foremost and one that, even decades earlier, didn’t always nurture artists (see: the way The Iron Giant was dumped into theaters). However, those problems have only gotten worse in the modern era. One need only compare how New Line Cinema executives once took a risk on making the first-ever Lord of the Rings movies to Zaslav announcing a series of further Lord of the Rings features during a quarterly earnings call to see how little risk and originality is flowing through the veins of Warner Bros. Discovery.