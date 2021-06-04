Warner Brothers will reopen its Studio Tour Hollywood this month with an expanded tour, guiding fans on a trip through 100 years of movies and TV history. Located in California, the Studio Tour will allow visitors to get closer to special sets based on some of Warner’s biggest franchises, such as Friends, Harry Potter, and the DC Universe.

Talking about the reopening, Studio Tour Hollywood VP and general manager Danny Kahn said that “entertainment is about connecting with fans and we are thrilled to welcome guests back to the tour after a more than 15-month hiatus.” As part of the expansion after-pandemic, Kahn underlined that the “new experiences will take guests on a journey through our history, how we bring stories to life and celebrate the DC Universe and Wizarding World.”

The expanded tour includes the "Storyline Showcase," where guests can explore the Warner Bros. story from its cinema chain origins in 1923 to its transformation into one of the biggest media giants in Hollywood. Among the main attractions of the new area is a replica of the iconic water tower you probably recognize from Warner’s logo.

The fan-favorite Studio 48 stop is still part of the tour, guiding visitors through the Central Perk set from Friends and Sheldon’s apartment set from The Big Bang Theory, before dinner is served in a fully-functional Central Perk Café. However, a new grand finale experience promises to blow fans’ minds, as they are taken through both the DC Universe and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Amongst the attraction of “Action and Magic Made Here” there’s an all-new Batcave, featuring the authentic Batmobile from Tim Burton’s Batman, the Tumbler from The Dark Knight, and the Batwing from Batman v. Superman. Other treats for fans include the Lasso of Hestia from Wonder Woman 1984, and Jared Leto’s Joker and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn costumes from Suicide Squad.

Fans of magic will also explore recreated sets from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, where they can make their dream of being surrounded by Hogwarts acceptance letters at the Dursleys’ fireplace come true. Guests will also be able to learn more about the magical creatures of the Wizarding World in Newt Scamander’s Shed of Magical Creatures. Finally, to those wishing to acquire exclusive merchandising from their favorite franchise, a new Warner Bros Studio Store will be open to the public without a Studio Tour ticket purchase.

The Warner Brothers Studio Tour Hollywood will welcome families with children five years and older starting June 26. If you plan a visit, check the safety protocols on the official website by going to this link. Check out some more images below:

