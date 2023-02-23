In the age of the "legacyquel" and Hollywood mining every IP — no matter how obscure it might be — it's become a common practice for actors to reprise their classic roles. Jurassic World: Dominion brought back the original trilogy of protagonists from the first Jurassic World film, to mixed results. Michael Keaton will slip back into Batman's cape and utility belt this June in The Flash. But the most baffling example of this practice came this February with Tracy Zooms In. The TCM special featured Warren Beatty having an interview with esteemed film critics Leonard Maltin and Ben Mankiewicz. What made it baffling was that Beatty was dressed in the overcoat and fedora that belonged to the titular detective from Dick Tracy. And it was less an interview and more of a one-sided conversation between Beatty as himself and Beatty as Dick Tracy.

The Internet, being the Internet, had reactions ranging from bemusement to befuddlement. But this is not the first time that Beatty has done this. In 2008, he did a similar special/interview with Maltin. And as some Twitter users guessed, or probably found out after a quick internet search, there is a method to Beatty's madness. Simply put, he must appear on television as Dick Tracy to hold on to the rights to said character. Why? Well, that's a long and somewhat complicated story.

The Long and Difficult Fight to Bring 'Dick Tracy' to the Screen

Beatty had a tricky time getting his film version of Dick Tracy off the ground. First there was the matter of the rights; they bounced from United Artists to Paramount and even Universal before landing at Walt Disney. Then there was the screenplay. Tom Mankiewicz, best known for his work on Richard Donner's Superman films, was tapped to pen the screenplay until Tracy creator Chester Gould interfered. Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr., the writers behind Top Gun, would later write multiple drafts before settling on the final version of the film. A plethora of directors and stars were also considered, from Steven Spielberg and John Landis (with the latter departing after the fallout from Twilight Zone: The Movie) to Harrison Ford and Mel Gibson. Even Martin Scorsese was considered for the director's chair! Ultimately, Beatty would take on directorial duties in addition to starring as Tracy.

The end result was a film that boasted a unique visual style...and not much else. While the visual flair of the film was a wonder to behold — especially as entire scenes look like they were ripped right from the Tracy comic script — the characters felt flat and the story trite. And with a film that includes the talents of Al Pacino and Madonna, that's just not good enough. Audiences and critics had a similarly mixed reaction, but the film was a financial success and even walked away with seven Academy Awards!

The Fight for the Rights

Beatty had more than just middling reviews and a stalled franchise to worry about. He purchased the rights to Dick Tracy in 1985, but soon ran into opposition from previous owners Tribune Media Services. Beatty won his first lawsuit, claiming that Tribune was making it "commercially impossible" for him to produce a sequel. In 2005, Beatty sued Tribune right as they were developing a new Dick Tracy series. Both parties believed that the case would only take a few months...but it wound up dragging into 2009 as Tribune eventually went bankrupt. The court would eventually rule in favor of Beatty, which is where the TCM specials come in.

As per the original agreement between Beatty and Tribune, he was allowed to hold onto the Dick Tracy rights as long as he produced some form of television or film project featuring the fictional detective. Thanks to his filming of the TCM special, Beatty technically held up his end of the bargain. And he did so again with the most recent special, ensuring that the rights may stay with him for as long as he lives. In the end, Beatty is just another example of how byzantine copyright law can be — but also how people have managed to make it work in their favor.