Warren Beatty isn't the most prolific of actors, and certainly doesn’t have the same size a filmography as some other cinematic legends who achieved popularity around the same time. But for Beatty, it’s generally a quality over quantity type of thing, and it’s clear to see that around the time he stopped starring in quite so many movies, he began racking up more directorial credits.

He’s been an actor more than he’s been a director, sure, but he’s found success in both areas, and has directed himself in a decent number of movies, too. Both those kinds of movies and the films he starred in that were directed by others are ranked below, all to highlight the large number of classics Beatty’s been a part of throughout his decades spent working in the film industry.

10 'Bugsy' (1991)

Director: Barry Levinson

It might not quite be an all-time great gangster movie, but Bugsy is nevertheless a fairly underrated one. More about it works than doesn’t work, with it being a dramatized take on the life of real-life gangster Bugsy Siegel. Historical accuracy is not the name of the game, but the characters in Bugsy are based on actual people, for what that’s worth.

The film does succeed in feeling authentic when it comes to capturing the 1940s, though, and the technical aspects of the film do largely impress (having a score composed by Ennio Morricone always helps). It’s a bit offbeat in parts, and perhaps more melodramatic than one would expect, but there’s something kind of compelling about the oddness. Of course, the cast also adds a great deal, with Beatty being joined here by the likes of Annette Bening, Harvey Keitel, Ben Kingsley, and Elliott Gould, among others.

9 'Shampoo' (1975)

Director: Hal Ashby

Close

Standing as one of the most broadly comedic movies Warren Beatty ever starred in, Shampoo feels more like a rom-com than most other films directed by the legendary (and underrated) Hal Ashby. Ashby didn’t write Shampoo, though, with credits there going to Robert Towne (best known for writing the previous year’s Chinatown) and Warren Beatty himself.

As for the plot of Shampoo… well, “premise” might be a better word, because it’s not too narratively dense, focusing on the chaotic life of a promiscuous hairstylist whose multiple sexual partners seem to be an obstacle to him achieving his professional aspirations. It’s the kind of film that was probably quite risqué and daring for its time, and has lost a little of that spark now… but it’s still pretty good overall, and something of a change of pace for its lead star, director, and co-writer.

8 'Splendor in the Grass' (1961)

Director: Elia Kazan

Splendor in the Grass was a star-making role for Warren Beatty, and the very first film he ever starred in, too. That’s a pretty remarkable debut, and the film is an overall good one, with the more well-established Natalie Wood getting top billing here (and it came out the same year as West Side Story, so that’s certainly impressive).

Wood and Beatty play two young people in love, dealing with all the highs and lows that come from trying to stay in a relationship before fully becoming an adult, and gaining what might be the needed level of maturity. It’s very much in the vein of a couple of James Dean movies and, appropriately enough, Wood was in one (Rebel Without a Cause) while Splendor in the Grass’s director, Elia Kazan, directed another (East of Eden).

7 'Heaven Can Wait' (1978)

Directors: Warren Beatty, Buck Henry

Julie Christie starred in Heaven Can Wait with Warren Beatty, with the film being released several years after another collaboration of theirs, the aforementioned Shampoo (and there’s another worth mentioning… in a bit, though). This one’s also notable for being the first time Beatty got a directorial credit for a movie he starred in, shared here with co-director Buck Henry.

As for the story, Heaven Can Wait quite ambitiously blends comedy, fantasy, romance, and sports genres into one, being about an afterlife-related mishap that causes trouble for a quarterback who had a near-death experience, but didn’t actually die. It’s very high-concept stuff, but it’s handled in a playful and creative way that ensures it works pretty well overall, with it still functioning surprisingly well as an easily approachable crowd-pleaser of a film.

6 'The Parallax View' (1974)

Director: Alan J. Pakula

The 1970s was a good time for anyone who’s a fan of down-and-dirty, paranoia-heavy thriller/mystery movies. It was a decade that saw the release of The Conversation and All the President’s Men, the former directed by Francis Ford Coppola and the latter directed by Alan J. Pakula. Speaking of Pakula, he was also behind The Parallax View a couple of years earlier, and it’s one that scratches a similar itch.

Warren Beatty plays a reporter who gets in way over his head while investigating an assassination, uncovering various shady things, all leading to a potential – you guessed it – conspiracy. It’s relatively fast-paced and might feel broadly familiar, though it’s presented in a way where it still has an element of unpredictability. The Parallax View is anxious and cynical in equal measure, and it proves very compelling and impactful.

5 'Dick Tracy' (1990)

Director: Warren Beatty

Sure, there had been some high-profile comic book movies released before 1990, but none quite as stylized or as wild as Dick Tracy. It’s a movie that still feels like a bit of an assault on the senses… in a good way! It’s wild, reckless, weird, and star-studded, with a cast that’s simply got too many people in it to come anywhere close to mentioning them all.

It plays things pretty simple as far as superhero/comic book premises go, with a whole bunch of bad guys causing havoc, and the titular Dick Tracy being the only detective powerful enough to combat them. If you want to call Dick Tracy style over substance, maybe that’s okay. But who needs substance when you’ve got this much style, all packed within a film that might be the most impressive – technically speaking – Beatty has ever directed.

4 'Bulworth' (1998)

Director: Warren Beatty

While other Warren Beatty-directed movies got a good deal of Academy Awards attention, Bulworth was comparatively under-represented, only scoring a nomination for Best Screenplay – Written Directly for the Screen. It was probably deserved, though, because Bulworth is ridiculous stuff that somehow still works, and it does feel like one of the most underrated (and well-written) satirical movies released in the past few decades.

In Bulworth, Beatty plays a monumentally disaffected and desperate senator who’s running for re-election, has to deal with assassins, and starts taking on aspects of hip-hop culture into his behavior/speeches to appeal to voters. If that makes Bulworth sound bizarre, good, because Bulworth is bizarre, but it’s also kind of great, touching upon serious issues while also being extremely funny when it wants to be; two things that pretty much all great satire does.

3 'Reds' (1981)

Director: Warren Beatty

Reds is a very, very, very big movie; an epic, if you will. It spans more than three hours in length and takes on a story of considerable size, being about an American journalist who was inspired by the movement towards socialism in Russia and the 1917 October Revolution. He then aspired to bring about that sort of revolutionary spirit to America, running into obstacles along the way.

It’s based on true events, so it works well as a historical epic/drama film while also having some romantic elements, for good measure. Its large-scale story and beefy runtime are matched by a remarkably huge cast, with the likes of Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Paul Sorvino, and Gene Hackman all showing up at some point in Reds (the last of those for an admittedly short time, but still… any amount of Hackman is welcome).

2 'McCabe & Mrs. Miller' (1971)

Director: Robert Altman

It’s hard to perfectly define the term “revisionist Western” with a single film, but if you had to pick just one to summarize that kind of Western, you could pick much worse than McCabe and Mrs. Miller. It’s a more drama-heavy Western than might be expected, being about an unlikely pair of people initially thriving in a small town before their American Dream is ruined by corruption, greed, and a ruthless corporation.

It's cynical but for a purpose, with McCabe and Mrs. Miller recreating the Old West well while also looking at things that still impacted lives in the 1970s (and remain relevant today). That’s all to say that it is a bit bleak and not a huge amount of fun, but it’s quiet and compelling in ways that prove memorable, with Warren Beatty and Julie Christie both giving career-best performances as the titular characters.

1 'Bonnie and Clyde' (1967)

Director: Arthur Penn

Hey, it’s hard to top one of the most iconic crime movies of all time, because Bonnie and Clyde is great no matter how you want to define it, or compare it to. It was a shock to the system when released in 1967, pushing the boundaries of what was deemed acceptable to show in a movie when it came to violence, as well as also bravely presenting the title characters as unlikely heroes.

Bonnie and Clyde does have to be considered within the context it came out in, as it’s been influential enough that things like the violence, editing style, and characterization no longer feel as radical. But the film still packs a punch, and can be appreciated for the fact it packed even more of a punch when first released. It’s the greatest thing Warren Beatty ever starred in, and an essential American film.

