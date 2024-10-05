It would be challenging to discuss the last several decades of American film history without mentioning Warren Beatty, an iconic figure whose best performances came to define the modern conception of a “movie star.” Beatty may not have as many credits on his resume as icons like John Wayne or Jimmy Stewart, but many of the projects he was involved in are considered to be among the best in their respective genres. In addition to being one of the most charismatic actors of his time, Beatty was also an accomplished filmmaker ever since his debut Heaven Can Wait was heralded as an instant feel good classic. Although he has not been seen on screen since his passion project Rules Don’t Apply was released to middling reviews in the fall of 2016, Beatty’s two highest rated films on Rotten Tomatoes include a classic crime thriller and an acclaimed historical biopic.

'Bonnie and Clyde' Kickstarted the "New Hollywood" Era

Bonnie and Clyde was a film that changed the film industry overnight, as Arthur Penn’s instant classic helped usher in the “New Hollywood” era. After a series of successive failures in the tail end of the 1960s, the industry turned to younger filmmakers to work on ambitious projects on a studio level that pushed boundaries when it came to violence and sexual content. Loosely based on a real crime story, Bonnie and Clyde starred Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the two young lovers who went on a lethal murder spree in the Great Depression before Texas Rangers finally brought them to justice.

Beatty gave a transfixing performance in Bonnie and Clyde that turned him into an international sensation, and landed him the first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in his career. While Clyde was certainly a charismatic character whose romantic qualities were exemplified in the film’s love scenes, Beatty was also able to remind viewers that he was a terrifying killer whose outburst of violence led to significant civilian casualties. Beatty’s performance was also admired for its bravery, as Clyde is open about his sexual insecurities and mental health struggles. It was the sensitivity that Beatty brought to the role that challenged the archetypes of masculinity that Hollywood perpetrated in the decades that followed.

'Reds' Earned Major Academy Awards Recognition

Although Heaven Can Wait was regarded as a massive success, Beatty reached new heights as a director with his 1981 classic Reds, in which he also starred as the journalist John Reed. The film chronicled Reed’s incredible career, in which he became radicalized by activist organizations in the United States before traveling overseas to Russia to chronicle the October Revolution and rise of communism. Despite being well over three hours in length, Reds was able to condense an incredible historical figure’s life into an epic “rise and fall” story that engaged viewers on an emotional level. Beatty certainly gives one of his best performances, but the film spends just as much time dedicated to Reed’s romantic partner and collaborator, Louise Bryant (Diane Keaton).

While it would ultimately lose the Academy Award for Best Picture to the inspirational sports movie Chariots of Fire, Reds earned Beatty the Oscar for Best Director, and allowed him to give a politically incendiary speech in which he discussed the merits of good journalism. Considering that Beatty was releasing an expressly political film at the height of the real tension between the United States and the Soviet Union in the Cold War, Reds was by no means a “safe” project, even for an actor of Beatty’s fame and fortune. Nonetheless, the film’s critical and commercial success became the apex of Beatty’s career, solidifying him as an actor, writer, director, and activist whose name would be well remembered for the rest of cinematic history.

