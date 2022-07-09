Lionsgate’s MMA-centered family drama, Warrior, is releasing in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital formats on August 30. The SteelBook collection is available exclusively at Best Buy and will be $27.99.The story told in Warrior follows the protagonist, Tommy, an ex-Marine who enters an MMA competition. He enlists the help of his former coach, also his father, who has been through troubles of his own. Things take a turn when Tommy’s brother, a struggling public school teacher with a family, enters the competition as well.

Warrior features the acting talents of Joel Edgerton (The Gift, The Great Gatsby, Loving), Tom Hardy (Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Locke), Jennifer Morrison (House, Once Upon a Time, Star Trek), Frank Grillo (The Grey, The Purge: Anarchy, Captain America: The Winter Soldier), and Nick Nolte (Affliction, The Prince of Tides, The Thin Red Line).

The film was directed by Gavin O’Connor, known for Miracle, The Accountant, and The Way Back. The screenplay is by O’Connor, Anthony Tambakis, and Cliff Dorfman. Producers of Warrior include O’Connor, Greg O’Connor, David Mimran, and Jordan Schur.

image via Lionsgate

The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray special features list is as followed:

“Redemption: Bringing Warrior to Life” Documentary

Philosophy in Combat: Mixed Martial Arts Strategy

Simply Believe: A Tribute to Charles “Mask” Lewis, Jr.

Cheap Shots: Gag Reel

Brother vs. Brother: Anatomy of the Fight

The Diner: Deleted Scene with Tom Hardy and Nick Nolte (with Optional Commentary)

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Gavin O’Connor, Cowriter Anthony Tambakis, Editor John Gilroy, and Actor Joel Edgerton

Full Contact: Blu-ray™ Enhanced Viewing Mode — An In-Depth Original and Personal Look at Warrior with the Cast and Crew (Blu-ray Only)

Warrior is a critically-acclaimed family drama wrapped in a sports story. Fortunately, this new release will provide a behind-the-scenes look at how such a story was created. Look for the SteelBook collection to arrive this coming August.

Warrior’s official synopsis can be read below: