Warrior on Max is exciting, deep, and highly underrated. It was created by Jonathan Tropper, but Bruce Lee devised the original idea. Initially, Lee imagined and proposed a series named Ah Sahm, but it was a tough sell for the studios. Now, one of the executive producers of Warrior is none other than his daughter, Shannon Lee.

In 2021, Warrior was canceled by Cinemax after two seasons, but after a big push from audiences and fans, the series was picked back up by HBO Max (now Max) and given a third season, currently streaming every Thursday. As season 3 approaches its end, expectations for season 4 are high. Here's a look back on the best-rated episodes of the series so far.

10 "Exactly the Wrong Time to Get Proud" — Season 3, Episode 1

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

The start of the highly anticipated Season 3 of Warrior is also one of the best-rated episodes. It picks up where the characters were left, although some time clearly passed. The fan favorites, including Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) and Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng), are living well. Ah Toy becomes more involved with entrepreneur Nellie Davenport (Miranda Raison), and Ah Sahm is one of the leading men of his clan Hop Wei.

RELATED: Here's How Bruce Lee's Writings Became a 10-Episode Cinemax Series Called 'Warrior'

The turf war between the Hop Wei and the highly respected Long Zii is in full swing, and fantastically choreographed fight scenes return once more. Li Yong (Joe Taslim) returns and his conflict with Ah Sahm resumes, providing exciting kung fu fights. Fans of Mortal Kombat may not recognize Taslim, but they'll be happy to hear he was Sub Zero in the most recent film.

9 "No Time for F*cking Chemistry" — Season 3, Episode 3

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

As Season 3 continues, the main characters' happiness seems to be fleeting. The police squad in charge of Chinatown has a new leader, leaving Bill O'Hara (Kieran Bew) disappointed. The Hop Wei see tensions rising due to their new way of making ends meet, and the leader of the Long Zii, Mai Ling (Dianne Doan), gets trapped in a challenging situation.

The biggest blow of the episode comes at the end. Nellie Davenport pushes against the buyout of her land, but the government officials that want it pick no means to an end. That leaves Nellie, the girls on her land, and Ah Toy, fending for themselves in a high-strung fight scene concluding the episode. There's also a bonus — Ah Sahm wielding nunchucks like the badass he is.

8 "Not How We Do Business" — Season 2, Episode 3

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

In this episode. Mai Ling solidifies her leadership by pressing on one of the most deadly clans in Chinatown — the Fung Hai. Their leader, Zing, is bloodthirsty and menacing, but Mai Ling shows no fear. Li Yong delivers some amazing, slick kung fu, and the episode is bloody and action-packed, making it one of the most exciting of the show.

RELATED: The 10 Greatest Martial Arts Movies of All Time, Ranked by IMDb Score

The show gets another likable character — Hong (Chen Tang), a prospect for Hop Wei with deadly kung fu skills. Ah Sahm's former love interest, Penny (Joanna Vanderham) is shown fighting for some equality in the oppressed workforce. And, those who love the Irish one-punch man, Dylan Leary (Dean Jagger), get to see him happy before things go bad for him (again).

7 "If You Wait by the River Long Enough..." — Season 2, Episode 7

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Season 2 of Warrior is unlike many follow-ups to a show's first season; it's rare to see shows get miles ahead of their first outings, all the while delivering gut-punching action and strong character development. In one of the last episodes of Season 2, viewers see Ah Sahm's true power and dedication to his clan.

Episode 7 is pivotal for numerous characters. The terrible relationship between Penny and her husband, Mayor Blake, escalates, changing her life for good. Young Jun (Jason Tobin) and his father go head-to-head for leadership at the Hop Wei - to which Hong and Ah Sahm become integral. A lot of loyalty tests, adrenaline-packed confrontations, and transforming twists go down.

6 "Not for a Drink, a F*ck, or a G**damn Prayer" — Season 2, Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

In this episode, Ah Toy discovers more about herself, maybe for the first time ever. After putting up a strong front, she gets to be vulnerable with Nellie, who took in a group of young girls, giving them a place to live and work. One of the girls in Ah Toy's brothel, Lai, becomes her protégé after Ah Toy witnesses her sword-wielding mastery at work.

Additionally, Bill O'Hara joins forces with the local salesman Wang Chao (Hoon Lee) to take down the Fung Hai, and Mai Ling and Ah Sahm share a personal, familial moment. Although viewers know they're brother and sister, their demeanor doesn't say as much; the performances in this episode are exceptional.

5 "Chinese Boxing" — Season 1, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

In the penultimate episode of a strong Season 1, Ah Sahm's past comes back to haunt him. Mai Ling decides to let Ah Sahm die after he loses to Li Yong — even though they're brother and sister. Ah Sahm is also banned from joining back the Hop Wei because his loss also meant losing a wager with the Long Zii.

While Ah Toy nurses him back to health, throwback scenes show that Ah Sahm learned Kung Fu from master Sifu Li Qiang, who he met through Mai Ling. This throwback describes their life in China while showing that Ah Sahm may be abandoned. Everyone he knows considers him as good as dead while he recovers, leaving everyone to wonder what's next for the skilled fighter.

4 "The Blood and the Sh*t" — Season 1, Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

An homage to Westerns and Quentin Tarantino alike, this The Hateful Eight-inspired episode is ranked highly for all the right reasons. Young Jun and Ah Sahm are sent on a mission by Father Jun to deliver a coffin from Nevada. But, their horses are weak and tired, so their best option is to find lodgings for the night.

The two enter a saloon owned by a Chinese man and his American wife, but it soon turns out they aren't alone. A gang of several men appears, hoping to get their hands on whatever Ah Sahm and Young Jun are transporting. Young Jun shows why he's often considered a liability by his father, but it's also one of the rare episodes where he shines brightly, taking over.

3 "Man on the Wall" — Season 2, Episode 10

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

For some time, the Season 2 finale of Warrior was believed to be the series finale. Although the creators and producers had high hopes of moving forward, they seemingly prepared for cancelation by going in guns blazing. The Season 2 finale is an action-packed, tense, exciting, and thrilling rush for any fan of the show.

RELATED: 10 Unconventional Martial Arts Movies That Blend Action With Unexpected Genres

Even non-fans can agree that the high-stakes fight between Dylan Leary and Ah Sahm was choreographed to perfection. This episode sees the culmination of tensions between the Irish and Chinese residents of San Francisco. Ah Sahm, now a revered fighter among the Chinese residents of San Francisco, becomes a clear threat in the eyes of the Irish.

2 "To a Man With a Hammer, Everything Looks Like a Nail" — Season 2, Episode 6

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

This episode is almost like Mortal Kombat. A display of hand-to-hand combat fights introduces Ah Sahm, Hong, and Young Jun to the fighting tournament of Rooker's Mill. A trader called Rosalita convinces Ah Sahm to fight for the main prize, and he and Young Jun become convinced that the spoils will get Hop Wei out of debt.

As Ah Sahm prepares to fight, he encounters an array of incredible opponents. Viewers who enjoy watching jaw-dropping fight scenes will love this episode, but it contains more than simple fistfights. Rosalita has unresolved drama with the people of Rooker's Mill, which shows a rare moment of Ah Sahm being distraught.

1 "Enter the Dragon" (9.7/10) — Season 2, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 9.7/10

Aptly named "Enter the Dragon" as an homage to Bruce Lee, the penultimate episode of Season 2 of Warrior brings high stakes. The entire town is on a manhunt, and Chinatown becomes the central point of conflict between the Irish and Chinese residents.

Ah Sahm joins forces with Li Yong to defend their neighborhood from the Irish and the police. The situation gets out of hand pretty quickly, and the episode is jam-packed with fights and nail-biting tension. The rating for this episode is more than justified, and interestingly, the conflict in it was based on real events that took place in SF in 1877.

KEEP READING: 10 Great Martial Arts Movie Stars That Aren't Jackie Chan or Bruce Lee