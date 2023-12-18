The Big Picture Warrior has been cancelled after three seasons at Max, but Netflix could bring it back if the series performs well for the streamer.

The show follows Ah Sahm's journey to bring peace to Chinatown amidst escalating conflict and drug trafficking.

Netflix has acquired the rights to stream the existing three seasons, and the future of the series is uncertain.

Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) has reached the end of the road, as Warrior has been cancelled by Max after three seasons. But even if the story centered around a martial arts warrior has come to an end, Netflix has obtained the right to stream the three seasons that have already been released. Deadline reports that, if the show turns out to be a successful addition to Netflix's catalog, the streaming platform could consider bringing Warrior back for a fourth season. Time will tell if Ah Sahm's journey can continue, or if the three seasons that have already aired will be everything that comes out of this story.

The first season of Warrior was released on Cinemax back in 2019, introducing audiences to Ah Sahm and how he couldn't seem to guide Chinatown toward a peaceful environment. A war between the Irish mob and the Hop Wei tong led by his father kept the protagonist up at night, as he didn't know how to stop a continuously escalating conflict happening right in front of him. After the release of the second season during the pandemic, it was decided that Warrior would move to Max for its third installment, giving Ah Sahm's journey an opportunity to continue.

The last season of the series focused on how Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) was featured more prominently in Warrior, with the character finding ways to establish an alliance with Ah Sahm. On the other hand, the protagonist of the story was more concerned with how drug trafficking continued to ruin the lives of many people in Chinatown, and if the constant gang fights didn't stop, the territory would never be safe again. Just when it looked like Ah Sahm could make a difference in his community, the series was canceled by Max, turning the conclusion of the martial artist's adventures into a mystery.

Could 'Warrior' Come Back for a Fourth Season?

Unlike most series that are canceled by their networks, Warrior does have a strong chance of coming back, with Netflix seeing potential in the drama show created by Jonathan Tropper, based on the writings of Bruce Lee. If the existing three seasons of Warrior are popular when they are added to the catalog in February of next year, the streaming platform may be willing to work on the development of new episodes. It remains to be seen if Warrior will return to television, or if the sun has set on this version of Chinatown.

The series does not have an exact release date on Netflix. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates. Watch the trailer for Season 3 below.