Paramount+ is set to develop a 10-episode series adaptation of the hard-hitting 2011 movie Warrior from Gavin O'Connor, according to Deadline. The original film was one that showed the damages of dysfunctional parenting with a father, Paddy Conlon (Nick Nolte) who did such a terrible job of raising his two boys that the pair grew up with strong animosity towards one another. The boys, played by Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton, would end up settling those grudges in the confines of a boxing ring.

O’Connor had previously considered the prospect of a sequel for the movie — however, while speaking to Deadline, the director revealed that he was also quite happy to leave the movie as a one-off. He went on to reveal that in the years since the original film was released, Lionsgate had been interested in a series adaptation, “Over the years, I’d been approached by Lionsgate to do Warrior as a TV series and I honestly was never interested,” he says. O’Connor was bent on leaving the movie as it was, or it would have to be something much different from the film with the connecting strings of the MMA.

That different angle and pitch to the story would come from Adair Cole, who alongside O’Connor created the series. Recollecting how it all panned out, O’Connor reveals that he found himself in a different place mentally, and soon Cole’s ideas began to resonate with him:

“There was some really interesting stuff in there. I started sketching out characters, expounding what he had and gene splicing things and I called him after the holidays and said, ‘I’m in. I think I want to do this.’ We started figuring out the characters. The thing I said to Adair and Lionsgate which wasn’t in the pitch, is that this is about the life fight.”

RELATED: 'Warrior' Gets 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Steelbook Release

The new limited series will not see a continuation of the Conlon family, but we will be introduced to a new set of characters, four fighters of two men and two women with O’Connor hoping to “hook the audience into their journeys.” The director has revealed that the series will star retired UFC Champion Daniel Cormier and Gina Rodriguez from Jane the Virgin and Miss Bala.

Cormier will play a single father riddled with debts accrued from a futile bout to save his wife from cancer and Rodriguez will play Jessica Flores, a lady on a journey to discovering her self-worth. The quest is still on for the other two fighters. Cole is executive producing, and also serves as showrunner alongside O’Connor, who directs.